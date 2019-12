Fedor Emelianenko emerged victorious against Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

Emelianenko vs. Jackson headlined Bellator 237 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Jackson never found his rhythm and “The Last Emperor” capitalized. A massive punch in the opening frame floored Jackson and the fight was stopped.

Bellator MMA and ShayMyName posted highlights, which you can see below.

