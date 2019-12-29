Bellator 237 Highlights: Goiti Yamauchi Chokes Out Daron Cruickshank

Goiti Yamauchi has extended his winning streak to three.

Yamauchi shared the cage with Daron Cruickshank earlier tonight (Dec. 28). This was the opening main card bout at Bellator 237. The action was held inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Cruickshank didn’t have an answer for the grappling of Yamauchi. He quickly found himself giving up his back and Yamauchi was able to get under the chin of Cruickshank. Yamauchi scored the submission win.

See the finish courtesy of Kyle Johnson.

Bellator's all-time sub leader ups his total to eight, as Goiti Yamauchi (25-4) snares Daron Cruickshank off of a spinning elbow, climbs and chokes the RIZIN rep in short order! The Japanese Brazilian boasts 21 finishes, 20 by sub (13 via RNC), and 18 in round one. #Bellator237 pic.twitter.com/b4nX2XeGEO — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) December 29, 2019

MMA News continues to provide live coverage of Bellator 237. Stick with us for ongoing results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.