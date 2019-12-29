Bellator 237 Highlights: Kana Watanabe Stops Ilara Joanne

Kana Watanabe has kept her unbeaten streak intact.

Watanabe went toe-to-toe with Ilara Joanne on the main card of Bellator 237. The bout was held inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. It’s Bellator’s final event of 2019.

In the opening frame, Joanne found success with her standup. Once Watanabe utilized her grappling, Joanne couldn’t find that early success again. Watanabe began to take over in the second stanza and used her ground-and-pound at the end of the final frame to seal a TKO victory.

Catch highlights of Watanabe vs. Joanne below (via Bellator MMA and Kyle Johnson).

RIZIN's sculpted judoka gets her org on the board, as Kana Watanabe (9-0-1) slowly overwhelms a fast-starting Ilara Joanne with her grappling en route to a third-round TKO! She rides seven straight wins, five of them finishes. #Bellator237 #BellatorJapan pic.twitter.com/dWBM8M2pOq — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) December 29, 2019

