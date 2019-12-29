Bellator 237 Highlights: Lorenz Larkin Defeats Keita Nakamura

Lorenz Larkin turned in a one-sided performance against a game Keita Nakamura.

Larkin and Nakamura traded shots for three rounds at Bellator 237 earlier tonight (Dec. 28). While Nakamura proved to be tough, Larkin was simply too much. He didn’t allow Nakamura to take the fight to the ground and utilized his striking to pick apart his opponent. All three judges scored the fight for Larkin.

Bellator MMA posted highlights of the bout on Twitter. You can see them below.

