Bellator 237 Highlights: Michael Chandler Stops Sidney Outlaw

Michael Chandler is back in the win column.

Chandler was hoping to rebound from losing his Bellator lightweight title to Patricio Freire. He did so in a big way. Sidney Outlaw filled in for an injured Benson Henderson. Chandler vs. Outlaw was held inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

It didn’t take long for Chandler to put Sidney away. A straight punch right on the sweet spot of Outlaw’s head put an end to the fight in the opening frame.

Peep the highlights via Bellator MMA’s Twitter page.

