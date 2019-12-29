Bellator 237 Highlights: Michael Page Knocks Out Shinsho Anzai

Michael Page has scored yet another highlight reel finish.

Earlier tonight (Dec. 28), Page and Shinsho Anzai took to the Bellator cage. The 173-pound catchweight bout was held inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Anzai had nothing for Page, who continued to pepper him with punches, knees, and kicks. In the second stanza, Anzai walked right into a punch and the referee had seen enough.

Peep highlights via Bellator’s Twitter page and Kyle Johnson.

Bellator's squasher extraordinaire, Michael "Venom" Page (17-1), scores his third straight slaughter to end the year – going Sage Mode on Shinsho Anzai for a stellar, second-round knockout! The ophidian Brit owns 14 finishes, 11 by knockout. #Bellator237 #BellatorJapan pic.twitter.com/siCkMFSHYC — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) December 29, 2019

