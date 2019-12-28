Bellator 237 Live Results Tonight (Dec. 28)

The stage is set for Bellator 237.

The card will take place tonight (Dec. 28) inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The main card will air live at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN. Peep the Bellator 237 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 237, Fedor Emelianenko will collide with Quinton Jackson. The co-main event will feature a lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Sidney Outlaw. Michael Page is also set to do battle before 2019 comes to a close. He’ll take on Shinsho Anzai in a 173-pound catchweight bout.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 237 will not air until the main card has wrapped up. You can watch those bouts on the Bellator App.

Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton Jackson

Michael Chandler vs. Sidney Outlaw

Shinsho Anzai vs. Michael Page – 173-pound contract weight

Lorenz Larkin vs. Keita Nakamura

Ilara Joanne vs. Kana Watanabe

Daron Cruickshank vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Prelims (Bellator App)