Bellator 237 Weigh-In Results: Headliner Set

The weigh-ins for the Bellator 237 event are in the books.

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 237 on Friday.Thus the fights are on the track of taking place.

Bellator Japan (also known as Bellator 237: Fedor vs. Rampage) is set to take place on December 29, 2019 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN at 10:00 PM EST and features six bouts.

Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (38-13) in a heavyweight bout will headline this show. In the co-headliner, a 160-lb catchweight bout will see Michael Chandler (19-5) vs. Sidney Outlaw (14-3).

Rounding out the main card is Michael “Venom” Page (16-1) vs. Shinsho Anzai (11-3) in a catchweight bout, Lorenz Larkin (21-7, 1 NC) vs. K-Taro Nakamura (35-10-2, 1 NC) in a welterweight showdown, Ilara Joanne (9-4) vs. Kana Watanabe (8-0-1) in a women’s flyweight bout, and Goiti Yamauchi (24-4) vs. Daron Cruickshank (22-12, 1 NC) in a lightweight bout.

Bellator 237 Weigh-In Results

Main Card (Paramount Network & DAZN/ 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT)