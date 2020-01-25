Bellator 238 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Jan. 25)

The time has arrived for Bellator 238.

The card will take place tonight (Jan. 25) inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card will air live at 10 p.m. ET on DAZN. Peep the Bellator 238 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 238, women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd puts her gold on the line against Cris Cyborg. This will be Cyborg’s Bellator debut. The co-headliner features a bout in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix as Darrion Caldwell takes on Adam Borics.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 238 will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above.

Keep refreshing this page for updated Bellator 238 results below:

Main Card (DAZN)

Julia Budd vs. Cris Cyborg

Darrion Caldwell vs. Adam Borics

Juan Archuleta vs. Henry Corrales

Sergio Pettis vs. Alfred Khashakyan

Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King

Ava Knight vs. Emilee King

Prelims (MMA News)

Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey

AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Mario Navarro

Curtis Millender vs. Moses Murrietta

Brandon Bender vs. Joshua Jones

Ricardo Seixas vs. Dominic Clark

Tony Bartovich vs. Jarrett Connor

Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila

Miguel Jacob def. David Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-27)