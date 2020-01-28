Bellator 238 Medical Suspensions: Julia Budd Sits For 45 Days

The Bellator 238 medical suspensions are in.

This past Saturday night (Jan. 25), Bellator 238 took place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. In the main event, Cris Cyborg captured the Bellator featherweight championship from Julia Budd via fourth-round TKO. Budd has received a 45-day medical suspension with 30 days no contact.

Peep the rest of the Bellator 238 medical suspensions below (via MMAFighting.com).

Julia Budd: suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO.

Darrion Caldwell: suspended mandatory seven days.

Adam Borics: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Juan Archuleta: suspended for 180 days with 180 days no contact or until cleared by physician for possible fracture of right shoulder/left hand; mandatory seven-day suspension.

Henry Corrales: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Sergio Pettis: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Alfred Khashakyan: suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for KO.

Raymond Daniels: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Jason King: suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO.

Emilee King: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Ava Knight: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Tony Bartovich: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Jarrett Connor: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Ricardo Seixas: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Dominic Clark: suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for TKO.

Joshua Jones: suspended for 180 days with 180 days no contact or until cleared by oral surgeon for possible jaw fracture; mandatory seven-day suspension.

Aaron Pico: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Daniel Carey: suspended for 60 days with 60 days no contact or until cleared by physician for lower lip laceration; suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for KO.

AJ Agazarm: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Adel Altamimi: suspended for 180 days with 180 days no contact or until cleared by physician for possible fracture of right/left hand; suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout.

Jay Jay Wilson: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Mario Navarro: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Curtis Millender: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Moses Murrietta: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Anthony Taylor: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Chris Avila: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Miguel Jacob: suspended for 180 days with 180 days no contact or until cleared by physician for possible fracture of left thumb, also needs ophthalmologist clearance; mandatory seven-day suspension.

David Pacheco: suspended for 60 days with 60 days no contact or until cleared by physician for right eye/left cheek laceration; suspended for 180 days with 180 days no contact or until cleared by physician for possible fracture of left foot