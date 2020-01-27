Bellator 238 Salaries: Julia Budd Earns More Than Cris Cyborg

The Bellator 238 salaries are in and the numbers might be surprising to some.

In the main event of Bellator 238, Cris Cyborg challenged Julia Budd for the women’s featherweight championship. Cyborg scored a fourth-round TKO victory to become the new Bellator women’s 145-pound ruler. Budd actually had a bigger disclosed payout at $350,000 as opposed to Cyborg’s $250,000.

This can be confusing as Bellator claimed Cyborg signed the “largest contract in women’s MMA history.” The promotion’s president, Scott Coker, told The Athletic that Cyborg’s deal is “incentivized.”

Peep the rest of the Bellator 238 salaries below (h/t MMAFighting.com).

Main Card (DAZN)

Cris Cyborg ($250,000 + no win bonus = $250,000) def. Julia Budd ($350,000)

Darrion Caldwell ($25,000 + no win bonus = $25,000) def. Adam Borics ($28,000)

Juan Archuleta ($50,000 + no win bonus = $50,000) def. Henry Corrales ($38,000)

Sergio Pettis ($30,000 + $30,000 win bonus = $60,000) def. Alfred Khashakyan ($10,000)

Raymond Daniels ($20,000 + no win bonus = $20,000) def. Jason King ($3,000)

Emilee King ($3,000 + $3,000 win bonus = $6,000) def. Ava Knight ($5,000)

Prelims/Postlims (MMA News)

Tony Bartovich ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Jarrett Connor ($1,200)

Ricardo Seixas ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Dominic Clark ($2,000)

Joshua Jones ($2,250 + $2,250 = $4,500) def. Brandon Bender ($2,000)

Aaron Pico ($22,500 + $22,500 win bonus = $45,000) def. Daniel Carey ($10,000)

AJ Agazarm ($20,000 + $20,000 = $40,000) def. Adel Altamimi ($14,000)

Jay Jay Wilson ($5,000 + $5,000 win bonus = $10,000) def. Mario Navarro ($2,000)

Curtis Millender ($8,000 + $8,000 win bonus = $16,000) def. Moses Murietta ($4,000)

Anthony Taylor ($3,000 + $3,000 win bonus = $6,000) def. Chris Avila ($3,000)

Miguel Jacob ($1,500 + $1,500 win bonus = $3,000) def. David Pacheco ($1,500)