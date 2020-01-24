Bellator 238 Weigh-In Results & Live Stream Today

The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 238 event are almost underway.

Bellator officials are holding the weigh-ins for Bellator 238 today (Jan. 24). All fighters are set to tip the scales.

Bellator 238 is set to take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The preliminary card will air DAZN, Bellator.com & the Bellator Mobile App at 7:30 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 PM EST.

Julia Budd (13-2) vs. Cris “Cyborg” (21-2, 1 NC) for the women’s featherweight title will serve as the main event. In the co-headliner, Darrion Caldwell (14-3) vs. Adam Borics (14-0) in a featherweight grand prix quarterfinal bout will take place.

Rounding out the main card includes Henry Corrales (17-4) vs. Juan Archuleta (23-2) in a featherweight bout, Sergio Pettis (18-5) vs. Alfred Khashakyan (11-4) in a bantamweight bout, Raymond Daniels (1-1) vs. Jason King (8-5, 1 NC) in a welterweight bout and Ava Knight (1-0) vs. Emilee King (3-3) in a women’s strawweight bout.

Bellator 238 Weigh-In Results

Here are the weigh-in results. We'll be posting a live stream of the early morning weigh-ins just before noon ET.

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Julia Budd (144.5) vs. Cris Cyborg (143.8) – for women’s featherweight title

Adam Borics (144.9) vs. Darrion Caldwell (144.6) – featherweight tournament quarterfinal

Juan Archuleta (145.5) vs. Henry Corrales (145.3)

Alfred Khashakyan (135.9) vs. Sergio Pettis (135)

Raymond Daniels (169.8) vs. Jason King (169.7)

Emilee King (115.2) vs. Ava Knight (114.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Aaron Pico (145.8) vs. Daniel Carey (144.9)

AJ Agazarm () vs. Adel Altamimi (146)

Mario Navarro (146) vs. Jay Jay Wilson (146)

Miguel Jacob (169.9) vs. David Pacheco ()

Chris Avila (156) vs. Anthony Taylor (154.6)

Curtis Millender (178.8) vs. Moses Murrietta (179.5)

Brandon Bender () vs. Joshua Jones (160.3)

Dominic Clark () vs. Ricardo Seixas Filho (155.6)

Tony Bartovich (144.5) vs. Jarrett Connor ()

You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT):