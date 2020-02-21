Bellator 239 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Feb. 21)

The time has arrived for Bellator 239.

The card will take place tonight (Feb. 21) inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The main card will air live at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN. Peep the Bellator 239 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 239, welterweights Ed Ruth and Yaroslav Amosov will collide. Ruth is hoping to extend his winning streak to three, while Amosov will look to improve his perfect pro MMA record to 23-0. The co-headliner features a lightweight bout between Brandon Girtz and Myles Jury.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 239 will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above.

Keep refreshing this page for updated Bellator 239 results below:

Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

Welterweight Main Event: Ed Ruth vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Lightweight Co-Main Event: Brandon Girtz vs. Myles Jury

Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Tyrell Fortune vs. Tim Johnson

Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Javy Ayala vs. Valentin Moldavsky

Prelims (MMA News)

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Christian Edwards vs. Marco Hutch

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Shawn Bunch vs. Keith Lee

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Gabriel Varga vs. TeeJay Britton

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Denise Kielholtz vs. Kristina Williams

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Gaston Bolanos vs. Solo Hatley Jr.

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Josh Hill vs. Vinicius Zani

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Grant Neal vs. Claude Wilcox

Catchweight Bout: Kyle Crutchmer vs. Scott Futrell

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Cris Lencioni vs. Salim Mukhidinov

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Adil Benjilany vs. Kevin Croom

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Lucas Brennan vs. Jamese Taylor *

* Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Chris Gonzalez vs. Aaron McKenzie

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: J.W. Kiser vs. Davion Franklin

*- MMAJunkie reports that a medical issue has forced Jamese Taylor out of his planned bout with Lucas Brennan