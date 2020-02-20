Bellator 239 Weigh-in Results: Ruth vs. Amosov Official

The Bellator 239 weigh-ins have wrapped up.

Tomorrow night (Feb. 21), Bellator 239 will take place inside the WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, OK. In the main event, welterweights Ed Ruth and Yaroslav Amosov will collide. Both men made weight for their bout with Ruth hitting 170.9 pounds and Amosov weighing in at 170.1 pounds.

The co-main event will see lightweight action. Brandon Girtz and Myles Jury will share the Bellator cage. Girtz clocked in at 155.1 pounds, while Jury hit the 155.5-pound mark.

Here are the rest of the Bellator 239 weigh-in results.

Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

Welterweight Main Event: Ed Ruth (170.9) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (170.1)

Lightweight Co-Main Event: Brandon Girtz (155.1) vs. Myles Jury (155.5)

Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Tyrell Fortune (245) vs. Tim Johnson (262.9)

Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Javy Ayala (261.6) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (229.7)

Prelims (MMA News)

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Christian Edwards (206) vs. Marco Hutch (200.4)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Shawn Bunch (135.4) vs. Keith Lee (136)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Gabriel Varga (145.7) vs. TeeJay Britton (145.4)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Denise Kielholtz (122) vs. Kristina Williams (125.1)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Gaston Bolanos (145.8) vs. Solo Hatley Jr. (145.3)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Josh Hill (134.7) vs. Vinicius Zani (134.5)

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Grant Neal (204.8) vs. Claude Wilcox (204.6)

175-lb. Contract Weight Bout: Kyle Crutchmer (174.9) vs. Scott Futrell (177.9)*

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Cris Lencioni (145.5) vs. Salim Mukhidinov (145.4)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Adil Benjilany (144.9) vs. Kevin Croom (145.6)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Lucas Brennan (145.5) vs. Jamese Taylor (148.2)*

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Chris Gonzalez (155.3) vs. Aaron McKenzie (155.8)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: J.W. Kiser (222.8) vs. Davion Franklin (263.1)

*Missed weight

