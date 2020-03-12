Bellator 241 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, Two Fights Canceled

The marquee Bellator 241 bouts are now official but two fights have been scrapped.

Bellator 241 is set to take place tomorrow night (March 13). The event will be held inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event, Patricio Freire will put his featherweight gold on the line against Pedro Carvalho. This will also serve as a quarterfinal bout in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.

Another quarterfinal bout in the tournament will be a rematch between Emmanuel Sanchez and Daniel Weichel. The winner will meet whoever emerges victorious in the Freire vs. Carvalho bout. Both Freire and Carvalho weighed in at 145 pounds. Emmanuel Sanchez also clocked in at 145 pounds, while Weichel hit the 144.75-pound mark.

Three fighters failed to make weight earlier today. Two of those fighters have caused their bouts to be canceled. Kenny Rivera didn’t even show up in time and his bout with Mike Kimbel is off. Dominic Mazzotta failed to make the featherweight limit, clocking in at 149.5 pounds. His bout with Leandro Higo is also off.

Mark Lemminger also failed to make weight for his welterweight bout, though it isn’t as egregious as Rivera and Mazzotta. He only missed the limit by .5 pounds, so his matchup with Ion Pascu will go on as planned.

Here are the rest of the Bellator 241 weigh-in results.

Main Card (DAZN)

Featherweight: Patricio Freire (145) vs. Pedro Carvalho (145)

Featherweight: Emmanuel Sanchez (145) vs. Daniel Weichel (144.75)

Heavyweight: Ronny Markes (256) vs. Matt Mitrione (264.5)

Welterweight: Paul Daley (170.5) vs. Sabah Homasi (170.5)

Lightweight: Nick Newell (155.25) vs. Zach Zane (155)

Middleweight: Fabio Aguiar (185) vs. Anatoly Tokov (185.5)

Prelims (MMA News)

Welterweight: Billy Goff (169.75) vs. Robson Gracie Jr. (170)

160-Pound Catchweight: Kevin Ferguson Jr. (159) vs. Kaheem Murray (158.25)

Middleweight: Pat McCrohan (185.5) vs. Jordan Newman (185.75)

Middleweight: Romero Cotton (185.5) vs. Justin Sumter (185)

140-Pound Catchweight Mike Kimbel (139.5) vs. Kenny Rivera ()**

Lightweight: Nate Andrews (155) vs. Killys Mota (155)

Featherweight: Leandro Higo (145) vs. Dominic Mazzotta (149.5)**

Featherweight: Jessy Miele (146) vs. Leslie Smith (146)

Welterweight: Mark Lemminger (171.5)* vs. Ion Pascu (170.25)

Lightweight: Marcus Surin (155.5) vs. Vladimir Tokov (155.25)

*- Fighter missed weight and will be fined a percentage of their purse.

**- Fighter missed weight and the bout has been canceled. The fighter who did make weight gets show money.