Bellator 242 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (July 23)

Before Bellator 242 gets underway tomorrow night (July 23), peep the live ceremonial weigh-ins today at 5 p.m. ET.

Earlier today, fighters on the Bellator 242 card weighed in. Ricky Bandejas tipped the scales at 135.4 pounds. His opponent, Sergio Pettis clocked in at 134.7 pounds. They will pose for the cameras and face off to conclude the ceremonial festivities.

The co-main event features a welterweight clash. Jason Jackson will go one-on-one with Jordan Mein. Jackson weighed in at 171 pounds, while Mein tipped the scales at 170.5 pounds.

Featherweights Aaron Pico and Solo Hatley Jr. will get the main card started. Pico is hoping to capitalize on his second-round knockout victory over Daniel Carey back in January. As for Hatley Jr., he’s looking to extend his winning streak to three.

MMA News will provide live coverage of Bellator 242 tomorrow night. We’ll be bringing you a live stream of the prelims as well as results for the entire card. You can also count on us to bring you highlights once the event has concluded.

Below is the live stream for the Bellator 242 ceremonial weigh-ins. You will see fighters from the preliminaries to the main card pose for fans at home (no fans in attendance) and the media.