Bellator 242 Live Stream & Results Tonight (July 24)

The time has arrived for Bellator 242.

The card will take place tonight (July 24) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. There will be no fans in attendance. The main card will air live at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN. Peep the Bellator 242 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 242, bantamweights Ricky Bandejas and Sergio Pettis will collide. Bandejas is hoping to extend his winning streak to three, while Pettis will look to improve his pro MMA record to 20-5. The co-headliner features a welterweight bout between Jason Jackson and Jordan Mein.

Also set for the main card is a featherweight tilt between Tywan Claxton and Jay Jay Wilson. Claxton has made it clear that he’s none too pleased with Wilson over missing weight. Opening up the main card will be a 145-pound clash between Aaron Pico and Solo Hatley Jr.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 242 will begin at 8:45 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above.

Keep refreshing this page for updated Bellator 242 results below:

Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

Bantamweight: Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis

Welterweight: Jason Jackson vs. Jordan Mein

Featherweight: Tywan Claxton vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Solo Hatley Jr.

Prelims (MMA News)

Welterweight: Jake Smith vs. Mark Lemminger

Bantamweight: Raufeon Stots vs. Cass Bell

Heavyweight: Ras Hylton vs. Rudy Schaffroth