Bellator 242 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Is Official

The Bellator 242 weigh-in results are in.

Bellator 242 is set to take place tomorrow night (July 24). It’ll be held inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. There will be no fans in attendance.

This will be Bellator’s first event since February. The promotion was on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bellator 241 was supposed to take place on March 13 but was canceled just hours before it was set to begin.

Bellator 242 will be headlined by a bantamweight clash between Ricky Bandejas and Sergio Pettis. Bandejas weighed in at 135.4 pounds, while Pettis tipped the scales at 134.7 pounds. Co-headliners Jason Jackson and Jordan Mein also made weight for their welterweight tilt. Jackson clocked in at 171 pounds. Mein’s weight was 170.5 pounds.

Jay Jay Wilson is the only fighter on the card who had issues during weigh-in day. He missed the featherweight limit for a non-title bout by 2.5 pounds on his first attempt. He will have a second chance to weigh in and we’ll update you on whether or not he hits his target.

Peep the Bellator 242 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

Bantamweight: Ricky Bandejas (135.4) vs. Sergio Pettis (134.7)

Welterweight: Jason Jackson (171) vs. Jordan Mein (170.5)

Featherweight: Tywan Claxton (146) vs. Jay Jay Wilson (148.5)*

Featherweight: Aaron Pico (145) vs. Chris Hatley, Jr. (145.6)

Prelims (MMA News)

Welterweight: Jake Smith (170.3) vs. Mark Lemminger (169.8)

Bantamweight: Raufeon Stots (135.6) vs. Cass Bell (135.2)

Heavyweight: Ras Hylton (247.7) vs. Rudy Schaffroth (259.9)

*- Fighter missed weight on first attempt

MMA News will be providing live coverage of Bellator 242 tomorrow night. Be sure to join us for a live stream of the prelims as well as live results for the entire card. Stick with us later today for a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins.