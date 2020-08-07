Friday, August 7, 2020

Bellator 243 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Aug. 7)

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Bellator 243

The time has arrived for Bellator 243.

The card will take place tonight (Aug. 7) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. There will be no fans in attendance. The main card will air live at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN. Peep the Bellator 243 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 243, lightweights Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson will collide a second time. Back in Nov. 2016, Chandler earned a split decision victory over Henderson. The co-headliner features a heavyweight bout between Timothy Johnson and Matt Mitrione.

Also set for the main card is a lightweight tilt between Myles Jury and Georgi Karakhanyan. Opening up the main card will be a 175-pound catchweight bout between Sabah Homasi and Curtis Millender.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 243 will begin at 7:15 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above.

Keep refreshing this page for updated Bellator 243 results below:

Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

  • Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson
  • Timothy Johnson vs. Matt Mitrione
  • Myles Jury vs. Georgi Karakhanyan
  • Sabah Homasi vs. Curtis Millender

Prelims (MMA News)

  • Adam Borics vs. Mike Hamel
  • A.J. Agazarm vs. Cris Lencioni
  • Charlie Campbell vs. Nainoa Dung
  • Mark Gardner vs. Dalton Rosta
  • Grant Neal vs. Hamza Salim
  • Tara Graff vs. Valerie Loureda
