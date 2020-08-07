Bellator 243 Live Stream & Results Tonight (Aug. 7)

The time has arrived for Bellator 243.

The card will take place tonight (Aug. 7) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. There will be no fans in attendance. The main card will air live at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN. Peep the Bellator 243 weigh-in results here.

In the main event of Bellator 243, lightweights Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson will collide a second time. Back in Nov. 2016, Chandler earned a split decision victory over Henderson. The co-headliner features a heavyweight bout between Timothy Johnson and Matt Mitrione.

Also set for the main card is a lightweight tilt between Myles Jury and Georgi Karakhanyan. Opening up the main card will be a 175-pound catchweight bout between Sabah Homasi and Curtis Millender.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 243 will begin at 7:15 p.m. ET and you can watch a live stream of the action above.

