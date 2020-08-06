Bellator 243 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, One Fighter Misses Weight

The Bellator 243 weigh-in results are in.

On Aug. 7, Bellator 243 will take place inside an empty Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event, lightweights Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson will collide in a rematch. Both men hit their target weight with Chandler coming in at 155.9 pounds and Henderson weighing in at 155.6 pounds.

Only one fighter on the card missed weight and that was Mike Hamel. He is filling in on short notice to take on Adam Borics. While the bout is supposed to be at a catchweight of 150 pounds, Hamel tipped the scales at 154.6 pounds. He will be fined an undisclosed percentage of his fight purse.

Peep the rest of the Bellator 243 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

Michael Chandler (155.9) vs. Benson Henderson (155.6)

Timothy Johnson (263.2) vs. Matt Mitrione (262.6)

Myles Jury (155.5) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (155.5)

Sabah Homasi (175) vs. Curtis Millender (174)

Prelims (MMA News)

Adam Borics (150.2) vs. Mike Hamel (154.6)*

A.J. Agazarm (145.3) vs. Cris Lencioni (145.8)

Charlie Campbell (155.8) vs. Nainoa Dung (155.1)

Mark Gardner (184.8) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.7)

Grant Neal (204.7) vs. Hamza Salim (205.1)

Tara Graff (125) vs. Valerie Loureda (125.3)

*- Mike Hamel missed weight and will be fined an undisclosed percentage of his fight purse

Join us tomorrow night for live coverage of Bellator 243. We’ll be bringing you a live stream of the prelims beginning at 7:15 p.m. ET. Of course, we’ll also provide live results throughout the night and highlights.