Friday, August 21, 2020

Bellator 244: Bader vs. Nemkov Live Results

By Clyde Aidoo

We are all set for Bellator 244.

The card will take place tonight (Aug. 21) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. There will be no fans in attendance. The main card will air live at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and DAZN. Peep the Bellator 244 weigh-in results here.

The main event will feature Bellator double-champion Ryan Bader defending his light heavyweight championship against 12-2 Vadim Nemkov. Ryan Bader is undefeated in his Bellator run at 7-0 and has not lost a fight since 2016. Bader will look to continue to make his case as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on planet Earth tonight in the Bellator 244 headliner. To do so, he will need to hand Vadim Nemkov his first loss in Bellator. Like Bader, Nemkov has not lost a fight since 2016, and only one will remain undefeated in the promotion at night’s end.

Also featured on the card is former Bellator women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd, who will face Jessy “The Widowmaker’ Miele, who is currently riding a four-fight winning streak. After losing her first fight since 2011, Julia Budd will be looking to make a statement by beginning a new streak tonight.

The preliminary portion of Bellator 244 will begin at 7:15 p.m. ET, and you can watch a live stream of the action above.

Keep refreshing this page for updated Bellator 244 results below:

Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

  • Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship Bout Ryan Bader© vs. Vadim Nemkov
  • Julia Budd vs. Jessy Miele
  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Roy Nelson
  • Andrew Kapel vs. John Salter

Prelims (MMA News)

  • Sidney Outlaw vs. Adam Piccolotti
  • Josh Hill vs. Erik Perez
  • Lucas Brennan vs. Will Smith
  • Chris Gonzalez vs. Vladimir Tokov
  • Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Shane Kruchten
  • Weber Almeida vs. Salim Mukhidinov
  • Yaroslav Amosov vs. Mark Lemminger
  • John de Jesus vs. Vladyslav Parubchenkno
