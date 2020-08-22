Bellator 244 Highlights (Video): Nemkov TKO’s Bader to Win LHW Strap

Bellator 244 took place tonight (Aug. 21) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut airing on the Paramount Network and DAZN. You can view the full Bellator 244 results here.

In the main event, Vadim Nemkov stunned Bellator MMA fans around the world when he TKO’d Ryan Bader in the second round. Nemkov unleashed a flurry of strikes on both a grounded and standing Ryan Bader, who was provided several opportunities to stay in the fight. It was all for naught, though, as Vadim Nemkov was simply not to be denied. Check out the TKO sequence below.

This is the first time Ryan Bader has suffered defeat inside the Bellator cage, bringing an end to a seven-fight winning streak. Bader is still a Bellator world champion, though, as the former dual champion can console himself with the Bellator world heavyweight championship belt that remains securely in his possession.

What are your thoughts on Vadim Nemkov’s impressive TKO of Ryan Bader at Bellator 244?