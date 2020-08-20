Thursday, August 20, 2020

Bellator 244 Weigh-in Results: Ryan Bader Makes 205, Title Fight Set

By Cole Shelton
Ryan Bader Vadim Nemkov
Ed Carbajal, MMA News

The Bellator 244 weigh-in results are in.

On August 21, Bellator 244 will take place inside an empty Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event, the light heavyweight title is on the line as Ryan Bader drops back down in weight to battle the streaking contender, Vadim Nemkov. Both men made championship weight with Bader weighing-in at 204 and Nemkov being 203.9.

Just one fighter has missed weight as Jessy Miele came in heavy ahead of her featherweight scrap against Julia Budd.

Peep the rest of the Bellator 243 weigh-in results below (h/t MMAJunkie).

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Ryan Bader (204) vs. Vadim Nemkov (203.9) – for light heavyweight title
  • Julia Budd (145.8) vs. Jessy Miele (147)*
  • Valentin Moldavsky (234.6) vs. Roy Nelson (264.9)
  • Andrew Kapel (185.1) vs. John Salter (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7:30 p.m. ET)

  • Sidney Outlaw (156) vs. Adam Piccolotti (155.3)
  • Josh Hill (136) vs. Erik Perez (135.6)
  • Lucas Brennan (145.8) vs. Will Smith (143.7)
  • Chris Gonzalez (156) vs. Vladimir Tokov (155.3)
  • Weber Almeida (147.5) vs. Salim Mukhidinov (147.8)
  • Yaroslav Amosov (174.4) vs. Mark Lemminger (174.6)
  • John de Jesus (149.1) vs. Vladyslav Parubchenkno (149.6)
