Bellator 244 Weigh-in Results: Ryan Bader Makes 205, Title Fight Set

The Bellator 244 weigh-in results are in.

On August 21, Bellator 244 will take place inside an empty Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event, the light heavyweight title is on the line as Ryan Bader drops back down in weight to battle the streaking contender, Vadim Nemkov. Both men made championship weight with Bader weighing-in at 204 and Nemkov being 203.9.

Just one fighter has missed weight as Jessy Miele came in heavy ahead of her featherweight scrap against Julia Budd.

Peep the rest of the Bellator 243 weigh-in results below (h/t MMAJunkie).

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Ryan Bader (204) vs. Vadim Nemkov (203.9) – for light heavyweight title

Julia Budd (145.8) vs. Jessy Miele (147)*

Valentin Moldavsky (234.6) vs. Roy Nelson (264.9)

Andrew Kapel (185.1) vs. John Salter (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 7:30 p.m. ET)