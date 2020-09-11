Friday, September 11, 2020

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida II Live Results

By Clyde Aidoo
Bellator 245

Bellator 245 will take place tonight (Sep. 11) from inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event will feature a rematch between Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida.

The first time Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida fought was in 2013 at UFC 163 in a bout that saw Davis earn the unanimous decision on scorecards that seemed to differ widely from many media members and perhaps consensus opinion. Seven years later, Machida will have an opportunity for redemption by handing Phil Davis his first loss in two years.

UFC alum Cat Zingano will also be making her Bellator debut tonight when she takes on Gabrielle Holloway at featherweight in the co-main event.

The main card kicks off at 10 PM ET on Paramount Network and DAZN, with the prelims being available here at 8:15 PM ET.

You can check out the live results as they come in below as you refresh the page.

MAIN CARD

Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida

Cat Zingano vs. Gabrielle Holloway

Ed Ruth vs. Taylor Johnson

Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik

PRELIMS

Rafael Carvalho vs. Alex Polizzi

Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May

Keith Lee vs. Vinicius Zani

Leslie Smith vs. Amanda Bell

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Gerald Meerschaert Finds It ‘Disrespectful’ The UFC Has Double-Booked Khamzat Chimaev

Gerald Meerschaert isn't too happy with the UFC double-booking Khamzat Chimaev. On September 19, Meerschaert is set to fight...
Read more
UFC

Brian Kelleher Doesn’t Like How Sean O’Malley Handled His First Loss

Brian Kelleher isn't a fan of how Sean O'Malley handled his UFC 252 loss to Marlon Vera. After the...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Releases Mock Video Of Fight Against Israel Adesanya

UFC 253 takes place on September 26th from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Paulo Costa has released a video that features how...
Read more
Bellator

Cat Zingano Opens Up On Move To Bellator: ‘It Was A Very Good Decision’

Cat Zingano is very happy with her decision to part ways with the UFC and sign with Bellator. In...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Reacts To Nick Diaz’s Potential Return

Nick Diaz's manager recently noted that the Stockton native was looking to return to MMA in early 2021. Diaz hasn't fought since...
Read more

Latest MMA News

Bellator

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida II Live Results

Bellator 245 will take place tonight (Sep. 11) from inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event will feature...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator Moves to CBS Sports in October

Bellator MMA will be moving to CBS Sports on October 1 and with the move comes a few new locations for some...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 35 Weigh-In Results

The UFC on ESPN+ 35 weigh-ins are complete. Tomorrow night (Sep. 12), UFC on ESPN+ 35 (UFC Vegas 10)...
Read more
UFC

Volkanovski “Definitely Not” Fighting Max Holloway Next

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will open the door to fighting Max Holloway again down the line, but the door will remain...
Read more
UFC

Stephen Thompson Believes Costa Isn’t A Techincal Striker, Confident Adesanya Will ‘Have A Field Day’

Stephen Thompson is confident Israel Adesanya will beat Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253. For many...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Doesn’t Want Decision Win, Plans To ‘Destroy’ Israel Adesanya

Paulo Costa expects Israel Adesanya to fight as he did against Yoel Romero, running. In the main event of...
Read more
UFC

Michelle Waterson On Angela Hill Fight: ‘I’m Excited To Get In There & Put Some Damage On Her’

Michelle Waterson is just focused on putting damage on her opponent, rather than being technical. Waterson is currently on...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 245 Weigh-in Results: 3 Fighters Miss Weight

Bellator MMA is set to hold back-to-back fights, starting with Bellator 245 on September 11. In the main event...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Still Targeting Fight With Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya is scheduled to face Paulo Costa on September 26th at UFC 253 but he's still got Jon Jones in his...
Read more
UFC

Dustin Poirier No Longer Expected To Face Tony Ferguson At UFC 254

Although a fight between Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson was never official for the October 24th card, it had been expected to...
Read more
Bellator

Cat Zingano Opens Up On Move To Bellator: ‘It Was A Very Good Decision’

Cat Zingano is very happy with her decision to part ways with the UFC and sign with Bellator. In...
Read more
UFC

Brian Kelleher Doesn’t Like How Sean O’Malley Handled His First Loss

Brian Kelleher isn't a fan of how Sean O'Malley handled his UFC 252 loss to Marlon Vera. After the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube