Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida II Live Results

Bellator 245 will take place tonight (Sep. 11) from inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event will feature a rematch between Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida.

The first time Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida fought was in 2013 at UFC 163 in a bout that saw Davis earn the unanimous decision on scorecards that seemed to differ widely from many media members and perhaps consensus opinion. Seven years later, Machida will have an opportunity for redemption by handing Phil Davis his first loss in two years.

UFC alum Cat Zingano will also be making her Bellator debut tonight when she takes on Gabrielle Holloway at featherweight in the co-main event.

The main card kicks off at 10 PM ET on Paramount Network and DAZN, with the prelims being available here at 8:15 PM ET.

MAIN CARD

Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida

Cat Zingano vs. Gabrielle Holloway

Ed Ruth vs. Taylor Johnson

Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik

PRELIMS

Rafael Carvalho vs. Alex Polizzi

Tyrell Fortune vs. Jack May

Keith Lee vs. Vinicius Zani

Leslie Smith vs. Amanda Bell