Bellator 245 Weigh-in Results: 3 Fighters Miss Weight

Bellator MMA is set to hold back-to-back fights, starting with Bellator 245 on September 11.

In the main event of the card, Phil Davis (205.7) is rematching Lyoto Machida (205.3). It is a pivotal fight for the light heavyweight division where the winner could very well be next in line for the new champion, Vadim Nemkov.

Although Davis and Machida made weight, three fighters didn’t have as much success including Gabrielle Holloway who fights Cat Zingano in the co-main event. Holloway missed the mark by 4.7 pounds but the fight will go on as scheduled.

Featherweight Amanda Bell missed the mark by three pounds ahead of her fight against Leslie Smith. While Vinicius Zani missed the 140-pound catchweight mark by 3.2 pounds over.

Bellator 245 Weigh-in Results:

Main card (Paramount, DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Phil Davis (205.7) vs. Lyoto Machida (205.3)

Gabrielle Holloway (150.7) vs. Cat Zingano (145.9)

Taylor Johnson (185.7) vs. Ed Ruth (185.1)

Raymond Daniels (169.7) vs. Peter Stanonik (166.6)

Prelims (YouTube, 8:15 p.m. ET)