Friday, October 2, 2020

Bellator 247 Results: 43-Second KO in Main Event

By Clyde Aidoo
Image via Sky Sports

Bellator 247 was held last night from the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. The main event saw Denise Kielholtz shine with a first-round knockout of Kate Jackson within 43 seconds. You can catch the KO below.

The victory moves Kielholtz to 6-2 and potential contendership for Bellator women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. The original main event was scheduled to be Paul Daley vs. Derek Anderson, but Daley was forced to withdraw from the bout due to weight-cut complications.

The co-main event of the card saw middleweight Norbert Növényi advance to 5-0 after defeating Laid Zerhouni via triangle choke.

You can view the full Bellator 247 results below.

MAIN CARD

Denise Kielholtz (6-2) def. Kate Jackson (11-5-1) via KO. R1, 0:43

Norbert Novenyi Jr. (5-0) def. Laid Zerhouni (7-6) via submission (triangle choke) R1, 4:36

Brian Moore (13-7) def. Simone D’anna (7-3) via KO. R2, 3:55

Chris Duncan (7-0) defeated Iamik Furtado (6-4) via KO. R2, 3:58

PRELIMINARY CARD

Lewis Long (18-6) def. Giovanni Melillo (13-6) via submission (knee bar) R1, 2:44

Mandy Bohm (7-0, 1NC) def. Griet Eeckhout (5-4-1) via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Uros Jurisic (11-0) def. Walter Gahadza (18-6) via submission (rear-naked choke) R1, 3:07

Constantin Gnusariev (4-0-1) def Kywan Gracie (1-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Lee Chadwick (26-15-1) def. Ederson Cristian Macedo (10-6) via submission (head and arm choke) R2, 3:02

Blaine O’Driscoll (9-3) def Salah Elkas (6-7) via submission (rear-naked choke) R1, 2:26

Monika Chochlikova (1-0) def Jade Jorand (0-1) via submission (body lock) R2, 3:50

