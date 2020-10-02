Bellator 247 Results: 43-Second KO in Main Event

Bellator 247 was held last night from the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. The main event saw Denise Kielholtz shine with a first-round knockout of Kate Jackson within 43 seconds. You can catch the KO below.

🧨 DYNAMITE FINISH!



A huge first-round stoppage win for @Denisekielholtz in the #Bellator247 main event. pic.twitter.com/n0vCJAq5Js — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) October 1, 2020

The victory moves Kielholtz to 6-2 and potential contendership for Bellator women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. The original main event was scheduled to be Paul Daley vs. Derek Anderson, but Daley was forced to withdraw from the bout due to weight-cut complications.

The co-main event of the card saw middleweight Norbert Növényi advance to 5-0 after defeating Laid Zerhouni via triangle choke.

You can view the full Bellator 247 results below.

MAIN CARD

Denise Kielholtz (6-2) def. Kate Jackson (11-5-1) via KO. R1, 0:43

Norbert Novenyi Jr. (5-0) def. Laid Zerhouni (7-6) via submission (triangle choke) R1, 4:36

Brian Moore (13-7) def. Simone D’anna (7-3) via KO. R2, 3:55

Chris Duncan (7-0) defeated Iamik Furtado (6-4) via KO. R2, 3:58

PRELIMINARY CARD

Lewis Long (18-6) def. Giovanni Melillo (13-6) via submission (knee bar) R1, 2:44

Mandy Bohm (7-0, 1NC) def. Griet Eeckhout (5-4-1) via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Uros Jurisic (11-0) def. Walter Gahadza (18-6) via submission (rear-naked choke) R1, 3:07

Constantin Gnusariev (4-0-1) def Kywan Gracie (1-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Lee Chadwick (26-15-1) def. Ederson Cristian Macedo (10-6) via submission (head and arm choke) R2, 3:02

Blaine O’Driscoll (9-3) def Salah Elkas (6-7) via submission (rear-naked choke) R1, 2:26

Monika Chochlikova (1-0) def Jade Jorand (0-1) via submission (body lock) R2, 3:50