Saturday, October 10, 2020

Bellator 248 & Bellator Europe 10 Results & Highlights

By Clyde Aidoo
Michael Page on Paul Daley
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Bellator 248 and Bellator Europe 10 took place tonight (October 10) from the Accor Arena in Paris, France for the inaugural MMA event in the country.

In the Bellator 248 main event, Michael Venom Page made his return to competition for the first time in 2020 against Ross Houston, who entered the fight with an undefeated 8-0 record. Page handed Houston his first career loss with a unanimous decision that was uncharacteristically short on the highlight material. A win is a win, though, and Page now moves to 18-1 and hopes to get another crack at Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima, the man who handed Page his only professional defeat.

The Bellator Europe 10 main event saw Timothy Johnson earn a split-decision victory over Cheick Kongo in a battle of heavyweight veterans. 

In some of the night’s highlights, Mads Burnell earned a TKO victory over Darko Banovic in the very first round after delicately placing him on the canvas before earning the TKO victory after Banovic out on the canvas. You can check it out below. 

Alan Omer also earned a TKO, stopping Ryan Scope in the first round. Omer dropped Scope with a body shot and it only got worse from there. Peep it out below.

In terms of spectacular knockouts, that award would have to go to Yves Landu, who landed a picture-perfect flying knee to finish Terry Brazier in the first round. You can check out the Frenchman give his countrymen something to cheer for in the clip below:

You can view the results for all of tonight’s Bellator action below:

BELLATOR EUROPE 10 MAIN CARD

Timothy Johnson def. Cheick Kongo via split decision (28-29, 29-28×2))

Saul Rogers def. Arbi Mezhidov via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 4:38

BELLATOR EUROPE 10 PRELIMINARY CARD

Yves Landu def. Terry Brazier via knockout (flying knee) – Round 1, 2:18

Fabacary Diatta def. Dominique Wooding via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Lucie Bertaud def. Maguy Berchel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)

Ciaran Clarke def. Jean N’Doye via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

BELLATOR 248

Michael Page def. Ross Houston via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Oliver Enkamp def. Emmanuel Dawa via submission (Japanese necktie) – R1, 4:10

Alan Omer def. Ryan Scope via TKO (strikes) – R1, 1:46

Mads Burnell def. Darko Banovic via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:13

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Jorge Masvidal & Donald Trump Jr. Launch “Fighters Against Socialism” Bus Tour

The "Fighters Against Socialism" bus tour kicks off this Sunday with Donald Trump Jr. and Jorge Masvidal. The tour is part of...
Read more
UFC

Tony Ferguson Eyes Welterweight Run, Nick Diaz Fight

Tony Ferguson is eager to return to action, even if it means leaving the lightweight division for his original home at 170.
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Results: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen

UFC on ESPN+ 37 goes down tonight (Saturday, October 10, 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight...
Read more
MMA

Conor McGregor Wants To Fight Dustin Poirier At UFC 255

Conor McGregor says he has accepted an offer from the UFC to fight Dustin Poirier. He also noted, however, that he told...
Read more
UFC

RDA Out of UFC 254, Makhachev Suggests Chandler As Replacement

Rafael dos Anjos will not be competing at UFC 254 against Islam Makhachev after contracting the coronavirus. Rafael dos...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Bellator 248 & Bellator Europe 10 Results & Highlights

Bellator 248 and Bellator Europe 10 took place tonight (October 10) from the Accor Arena in Paris, France for the inaugural MMA...
Read more
UFC

Cory Sandhagen Explains Shock of Being Booked Against Marlon Moraes

Cory Sandhagen will be competing in the main event of UFC on ESPN+37 tonight opposite Marlon Moraes, and the booking of the...
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 37 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 37 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Marlon...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Results: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen

UFC on ESPN+ 37 goes down tonight (Saturday, October 10, 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 37

The final UFC on ESPN+ 37 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+37 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

The UFC on ESPN+37 weigh-ins are now complete! All fighters successfully made weight for the event. Tomorrow night (October...
Read more
UFC

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba Set for UFC 256

A showcase of the grapplers will take place when ranked strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba square off at UFC 256 in...
Read more
MMA

Cory Sandhagen Reflects On ‘Pathetic’ Performance Against Aljamain Sterling

Cory Sandhagen still isn't happy with his performance against Aljamain Sterling. Sandhagen was submitted in just 98 seconds and...
Read more
UFC

Jorge Masvidal & Donald Trump Jr. Launch “Fighters Against Socialism” Bus Tour

The "Fighters Against Socialism" bus tour kicks off this Sunday with Donald Trump Jr. and Jorge Masvidal. The tour is part of...
Read more
UFC

Germaine de Randamie Will Retire If She Loses To Amanda Nunes Again

Germaine de Randamie has upped the stakes for a potential trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. de Randamie and Nunes...
Read more
Bellator

Fabricio Werdum Provides Update On Negotiations for Fedor Emelianenko Rematch

Fabricio Werdum is currently a free agent and says the talks are progressing to have the rematch with Fedor Emelianenko.
Read more
Bellator

Michael Page Wants Rematch With Douglas Lima, Will Follow Him To Middleweight

Michael Page is still focused on getting his rematch with Douglas Lima. Page and Lima fought at the welterweight...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube