Bellator 248 & Bellator Europe 10 Results & Highlights

Bellator 248 and Bellator Europe 10 took place tonight (October 10) from the Accor Arena in Paris, France for the inaugural MMA event in the country.

In the Bellator 248 main event, Michael Venom Page made his return to competition for the first time in 2020 against Ross Houston, who entered the fight with an undefeated 8-0 record. Page handed Houston his first career loss with a unanimous decision that was uncharacteristically short on the highlight material. A win is a win, though, and Page now moves to 18-1 and hopes to get another crack at Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima, the man who handed Page his only professional defeat.

The Bellator Europe 10 main event saw Timothy Johnson earn a split-decision victory over Cheick Kongo in a battle of heavyweight veterans.

In some of the night’s highlights, Mads Burnell earned a TKO victory over Darko Banovic in the very first round after delicately placing him on the canvas before earning the TKO victory after Banovic out on the canvas. You can check it out below.

This is the nicest takedown I’ve ever seen in #MMA – @JohnMcCarthyMMA@BurnellMMA gets the W in our first fight in Paris!



The #Bellator248 main card is LIVE NOW on @CBSSportsNet and @BBCiPlayer! pic.twitter.com/7KhjZGSyjS — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 10, 2020

Alan Omer also earned a TKO, stopping Ryan Scope in the first round. Omer dropped Scope with a body shot and it only got worse from there. Peep it out below.

In terms of spectacular knockouts, that award would have to go to Yves Landu, who landed a picture-perfect flying knee to finish Terry Brazier in the first round. You can check out the Frenchman give his countrymen something to cheer for in the clip below:

Viva la Revolucion! 🇫🇷



The French are making a statement tonight at #BellatorParis.



The Main card is up next on YouTube 🌎 (2pm PST in the 🇺🇸) and with @Channel5_TV 🇬🇧 (10pm BST).#Bellator #MMA pic.twitter.com/AkpU5xPYqH — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 10, 2020

You can view the results for all of tonight’s Bellator action below:

BELLATOR EUROPE 10 MAIN CARD

Timothy Johnson def. Cheick Kongo via split decision (28-29, 29-28×2))

Saul Rogers def. Arbi Mezhidov via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 4:38

BELLATOR EUROPE 10 PRELIMINARY CARD

Yves Landu def. Terry Brazier via knockout (flying knee) – Round 1, 2:18

Fabacary Diatta def. Dominique Wooding via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Lucie Bertaud def. Maguy Berchel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)

Ciaran Clarke def. Jean N’Doye via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

BELLATOR 248

Michael Page def. Ross Houston via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Oliver Enkamp def. Emmanuel Dawa via submission (Japanese necktie) – R1, 4:10

Alan Omer def. Ryan Scope via TKO (strikes) – R1, 1:46

Mads Burnell def. Darko Banovic via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:13