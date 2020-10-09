Bellator 248 Weigh-In Results

Bellator is set to hold Bellator 248 and Bellator Euro Series 10 on Oct. 10 in Paris, France.

In the main event of the Bellator Euro Series 10 card, Cheick Kongo and Tim Johnson have their rematch with the winner likely to get the next title shot. The card also features Saul Rogers vs. Arbi Mezhidov.

Headlining the Bellator 248 card is the always entertaining, Michael Page vs. Ross Houston. The card also features Oliver Enkamp vs. Emmanuel Dawa.

The full Bellator 248/Bellator Europe 10 weigh-in results include (via MMAJunkie):

BELLATOR EUROPE 10 MAIN CARD (5:00 p.m. ET, Bellator YouTube channel)

Cheick Kongo (245.6) vs. Timothy Johnson (259.8)

Arbi Mezhidov (146) vs. Saul Rogers (145.4)

BELLATOR EUROPE 10 PRELIMINARY CARD (1:45 p.m. ET, MMA Junkie/Bellator YouTube channel/DAZN)

Terry Brazier (155) vs. Yves Landu (154.2)

Ilias Bulaid (149.4) vs. Ivan Naccari (149.6)

Fabacary Diatta (146) vs. Dominique Wooding (144.8)

Maguy Berchel (125.4) vs. Lucie Bertaud (125.8)

Ciaran Clarke (145) vs. Jean N’Doye (145)

William Gomis (144.6) vs. Dylan Logan (145.4)

BELLATOR 248 FIGHT CARD (11:30 a.m. ET, CBS Sports Network/DAZN)