Bellator 249 Results & Highlights: Cyborg Retains Title With Ease

Bellator 249 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event saw Cris Cyborg successfully defend her featherweight championship against Arlene Blencowe.

In some of the evening’s highlights, Aviv Gozali extended his undefeated record to 5-0 with a sick kimura submission over Logan Neal in the first round:

Also on the prelims, in what might not be a highlight per se, but certainly worth a gander, Kemran Lachinov voluntarily decided to take punches right in the face from Kyle Crutchmer. Fortunately for Lachinov, he would go on to win via unanimous decision instead of going viral on a comedic knockout compilation:

"He's goin' Kimbo Slice!"-@JohnMcCarthyMMA



Things are heating up here in round three between @Killa_Kem_ & @KyleCrutchmer.



Watch the #Bellator249 Monster Energy Prelims LIVE NOW on our YouTube channel.



▶️ https://t.co/CofxNVnYth pic.twitter.com/cZ1KQSRJCZ — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 16, 2020

Steven Mowry earned a rarely premature “It is all over!” from Mike Goldberg, but the bout did indeed come to a close moments later, with Mowry earning the TKO finish over Shawn Teed in the first round:

Leandro Higo picked up the remarkable 12th submission victory out of his 20 wins at the expense of Ricky Banderas in the second round. This time, the poison was his favorite to serve up: the rear-naked choke. Peep it out:

Another submission for Leandro Higo!



That's his 6th career win by rear naked choke and his 12th career submission win. pic.twitter.com/6XMlwJIs9b — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 16, 2020

And as you and most viewers might have expected, Cris Cyborg dominated her opponent Arlene Blencowe in the main event with ease. Here’s the conclusion of the one-sided beatdown, with Cyborg earning the very first submission victory in her illustrious career:

Total. Domination.



The featherweight title has been defended and @criscyborg gets her first win by submission. pic.twitter.com/qaA6PsJEe2 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 16, 2020

You can check out the full Bellator 249 results below!

MAIN CARD

Cris Cyborg def. Arlene Blencowe via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 2:26

Leandro Higo def. Ricky Bandejas via submission (rear-naked choke) — R2, 2:32

Steve Mowry def. Shawn Teed via TKO (knee and punches) — R1, 4:22

Saad Awad vs. Mandel Nallo is ruled a no-contest (accidental groin strike) — R1, 1:44

Preliminary Card

Andrew Kapel def. Joseph Creer via TKO (doctor stoppage) — R2, 5:00

Kemran Lachinov def. Kyle Crutchmer via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Christian Edwards def. Hamza Salim via submission (rear-naked choke), R2, 1:28

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Mike Kimbel via submission (rear-naked choke) — R2, 4:14

Aviv Gozali def. Logan Neal via submission (Kimura) — R1, 3:22

Albert Gonzales def. Kastriot Zhema via TKO (retirement) – R2, 5:00