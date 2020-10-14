Bellator 249 Weigh-In Results: Cyborg Title Defense Official

The Bellator 249 weigh-ins are complete.

Bellator 249 is set to take place tomorrow night (October 15). It will be held inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

This will be Bellator’s fifth card of what has been a very busy October. The event will feature the first title fight of the month, though, when Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg defends her title against Arlene Blencowe in the main event.

Two fighters missed the limit of their respective divisions: lightweight Jaleel Willis who will be facing Patricky Freie in the co-main event and Leandro Higo at bantamweight, who will also be competing in the main card when he faces Ricky Banderas. Both Willis and Banderas will be fined a percentage of their purse, but both fights will proceed as planned.

You can check out the full Bellator 249 weigh-in results below.

MAIN CARD (CBS Sports Network, 10 PM ET)

Bellator Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg (145) vs. Arlene Blencowe (144.5)

Patricky Freire (155.5) vs. Jaleel Willis (159)*

Ricky Bandejas (136) vs. Leandro Higo (139)*

Saad Awad (155.5) vs. Mandel Nallo (155.9)

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube 7:30 PM ET)

Steve Mowry (250.2) vs. Shawn Teed (255.4)

Joseph Creer (183.3) vs. Andrew Kapel (185.8)

Kyle Crutchmer (170.2) vs. Kemran Lachinov (170.2)

Christian Edwards (204.5) vs. Hamza Salim (204.2)

Da’Mon Blackshear (140) vs. Mike Kimbel (139.2)

Aviv Gozali (168.8) vs. Logan Neal (169.3)

Albert Gonzales (169.5) vs. Kastriot Xhema (169.7)