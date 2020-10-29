Thursday, October 29, 2020

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima Weigh-In Results

By Clyde Aidoo
Gegard Mousasi Douglas Lima

The Bellator 250 weigh-ins were held earlier today. Two fighters missed weight, but the much-anticipated main event is a go.

The vacant middleweight championship will be decided when Douglas Lima takes on Gegard Mousasi in the UFC 250 headliner, and the fight will move forward as planned after both fighters made championship weight.

Toby Misech was contracted to fight at 137 pounds against Jared Scoggins in a prelim bout, but Misech missed the mark by five pounds. As a result, the fight was canceled. Female flyweight Veta Arteaga was also over the limit by 0.2 pounds, but her main-card contest against Desiree Yanez will proceed.

The other main card bout between Henry Corrales and Brandon Girtz is set after both fighters made weight.

Bellator 250 takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut airing on the CBS Sports Network. The main card begins at 8 PM ET, with the prelims starting at 5:15 PM. You can view the full card and weigh-in results for the event below:

MAIN CARD (CBS Sports Network)

Douglas Lima (184.9) vs. Gegard Mousasi (184.9) – for vacant middleweight title

Henry Corrales (145.5) vs. Brandon Girtz (145.6)

Veta Arteaga (126.2)* vs. Desiree Yanez (125)

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube)

Brandon Calton (258) vs. Jake Hager (253.2)

Ty Gwerder (184.2) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.5)

Sabah Homasi (171) vs. Bobby Voelker (170.5)

Nick Newell (155.5) vs. Zach Zane (155.6)

Johnny Eblen (185) vs. Taylor Johnson (185.6)

Adam Borics (149.5) vs. Erick Sanchez (150)

Toby Misech (142.4)* vs. Jared Scoggins (136.6) (137-pound contract weight)

Cody Law (145.5) vs. Orlando Ortega (141.5)

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka To Headline February Fight Night Event

A major light heavyweight scrap is being targeted for February of next year with Dominick Reyes set to take on Jiri Prochazka.
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima Weigh-In Results

The Bellator 250 weigh-ins were held earlier today. Two fighters missed weight, but the much-anticipated main event is a go.
Read more
UFC

Robbie Lawler Out of UFC 255, Mike Perry Calls Out Chimaev

UFC 255 has been dealt a devastating blow, with Robbie Lawler withdrawing from his scheduled bout against Mike Perry.
Read more
UFC

Khabib Explains Decision to Retire Despite Dana White’s Wishes

Khabib Nurmagomedov is comfortable in his decision to retire from competing in MMA following his UFC 254 victory. At...
Read more
Interviews

Dustin Jacoby Eyes KO Win Over Justin Ledet To End His UFC Career

Dustin Jacoby knows Justin Ledet will be competing for his UFC job on Halloween night. Jacoby is coming off...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Believes Uriah Hall Can Give Anderson Silva ‘Problems’

Israel Adesanya will be paying attention to the UFC Vegas 12 main event between Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva.
Read more
Bellator

Douglas Lima Confident In His Power To Finish Gegard Mousasi At Bellator 250

Douglas Lima is confident his power will translate to middleweight when he fights Gegard Mousasi for the vacant title at Bellator 250...
Read more
UFC

Tony Ferguson Doubts Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Stay Retired

Tony Ferguson doesn't believe Khabib Nurmagomedov will stay retired. After Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to defend...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube