Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima Weigh-In Results

The Bellator 250 weigh-ins were held earlier today. Two fighters missed weight, but the much-anticipated main event is a go.

The vacant middleweight championship will be decided when Douglas Lima takes on Gegard Mousasi in the UFC 250 headliner, and the fight will move forward as planned after both fighters made championship weight.

Toby Misech was contracted to fight at 137 pounds against Jared Scoggins in a prelim bout, but Misech missed the mark by five pounds. As a result, the fight was canceled. Female flyweight Veta Arteaga was also over the limit by 0.2 pounds, but her main-card contest against Desiree Yanez will proceed.

The other main card bout between Henry Corrales and Brandon Girtz is set after both fighters made weight.

Bellator 250 takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut airing on the CBS Sports Network. The main card begins at 8 PM ET, with the prelims starting at 5:15 PM. You can view the full card and weigh-in results for the event below:

MAIN CARD (CBS Sports Network)

Douglas Lima (184.9) vs. Gegard Mousasi (184.9) – for vacant middleweight title

Henry Corrales (145.5) vs. Brandon Girtz (145.6)

Veta Arteaga (126.2)* vs. Desiree Yanez (125)

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube)

Brandon Calton (258) vs. Jake Hager (253.2)

Ty Gwerder (184.2) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.5)

Sabah Homasi (171) vs. Bobby Voelker (170.5)

Nick Newell (155.5) vs. Zach Zane (155.6)

Johnny Eblen (185) vs. Taylor Johnson (185.6)

Adam Borics (149.5) vs. Erick Sanchez (150)

Toby Misech (142.4)* vs. Jared Scoggins (136.6) (137-pound contract weight)

Cody Law (145.5) vs. Orlando Ortega (141.5)