Bellator 250 Results & Highlights: Mousasi Wins MW Championship

Bellator 250 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event saw Gegard Mousasi capture the vacant middleweight championship by defeating welterweight champion Douglas Lima via unanimous decision.
In some of the evening’s highlights, Sabah Homasi put Bobby Voelker to sleep via a spectacular flying knee followed by some #superneccesary strikes. Check out the violence below:
Also in the prelims, former WWE star Jake Hager got the win over Brandon Calton via split decision but not before suffering a major scare at the end of the second round:
And here is some action from the main event at the close of the third round:
Below, you can find the full results of Bellator 250 below:
MAIN CARD
Gegard Mousasi def. Douglas Lima via unanimous decision for the vacant middleweight championship (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)
Henry Corrales def. Brandon Girtz via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 30-27)
Dalton Rosta def. Ty Gwerder via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
PRELIMINARY CARD
Jake Hager def. Brandon Calton via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Sabah Homasi de. Bobby Voelker via knockout (flying knee) – R2, 0:20
Johnny Eblen def. Taylor Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Adam Borics def. Erick Sanchez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Cody Law def. Orlando Ortega via submission (D’Arce choke) – R1, 2:41