Bellator 250 Results & Highlights: Mousasi Wins MW Championship

Bellator 250 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event saw Gegard Mousasi capture the vacant middleweight championship by defeating welterweight champion Douglas Lima via unanimous decision.

In some of the evening’s highlights, Sabah Homasi put Bobby Voelker to sleep via a spectacular flying knee followed by some #superneccesary strikes. Check out the violence below:

Also in the prelims, former WWE star Jake Hager got the win over Brandon Calton via split decision but not before suffering a major scare at the end of the second round:

🦴 The Bone Crusher was coming in strong to close out round 2️⃣.



The 3️⃣rd and final round of our #Bellator250 Monster Energy Prelims is LIVE NOW on YouTube!

▶️ https://t.co/z4dwej4LBD pic.twitter.com/hswAFjDYfg — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 29, 2020

And here is some action from the main event at the close of the third round:

Here are the final moments of round 3️⃣ between @PhenomLima and @Mousasi_MMA.



The #Bellator250 main event title bout is headed into the championship rounds.



Watch LIVE now on @CBSSportsNet in the 🇺🇸 and with @SkySports in the 🇬🇧.#MMA #Bellator pic.twitter.com/eG8gZYigyM — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 30, 2020

Below, you can find the full results of Bellator 250 below:

MAIN CARD

Gegard Mousasi def. Douglas Lima via unanimous decision for the vacant middleweight championship (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

Henry Corrales def. Brandon Girtz via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 30-27)

Dalton Rosta def. Ty Gwerder via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Jake Hager def. Brandon Calton via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Sabah Homasi de. Bobby Voelker via knockout (flying knee) – R2, 0:20

Johnny Eblen def. Taylor Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Adam Borics def. Erick Sanchez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Cody Law def. Orlando Ortega via submission (D’Arce choke) – R1, 2:41