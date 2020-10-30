Friday, October 30, 2020

Bellator 250 Results & Highlights: Mousasi Wins MW Championship

By Clyde Aidoo
Gegard Mousasi Douglas Lima

Bellator 250 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event saw Gegard Mousasi capture the vacant middleweight championship by defeating welterweight champion Douglas Lima via unanimous decision.

In some of the evening’s highlights, Sabah Homasi put Bobby Voelker to sleep via a spectacular flying knee followed by some #superneccesary strikes. Check out the violence below:

Also in the prelims, former WWE star Jake Hager got the win over Brandon Calton via split decision but not before suffering a major scare at the end of the second round:

And here is some action from the main event at the close of the third round:

Below, you can find the full results of Bellator 250 below:

MAIN CARD

Gegard Mousasi def. Douglas Lima via unanimous decision for the vacant middleweight championship (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

Henry Corrales def. Brandon Girtz via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 30-27)

Dalton Rosta def. Ty Gwerder via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Jake Hager def. Brandon Calton via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Sabah Homasi de. Bobby Voelker via knockout (flying knee) – R2, 0:20

Johnny Eblen def. Taylor Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Adam Borics def. Erick Sanchez via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Cody Law def. Orlando Ortega via submission (D’Arce choke) – R1, 2:41

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Anderson Silva Has ‘No Regrets’ Over His PED Suspensions

Anderson Silva is set to make the final walk to the Octagon on Saturday night against Uriah Hall, and took time to...
Read more
Bellator

Scott Coker Interested In Seeing Gegard Mousasi Fighting At Light Heavyweight Next

Gegard Mousasi is Bellator's new middleweight champion, but Scott Coker is interested in seeing him fight at light heavyweight.
Read more
UFC

UFC 254 Buy Rate Falls Short Of Expectations

Dana White said that UFC 254 was trending to be one of the biggest selling PPVs the company has ever done. The...
Read more
UFC

Jan Blachowicz Open To Israel Adesanya Super Fight In March

Jan Blachowicz is open to fighting Israel Adesanya in March. Adesanya recently stated in an interview he is open...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Reveals Talks With Khabib Nurmagomedov, Believes He Will Fight Again

Dana White believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov will return for at least one more fight. During a recent interview, the UFC President said...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 250 Results & Highlights: Mousasi Wins MW Championship

Bellator 250 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event saw Gegard Mousasi capture the vacant middleweight...
Read more
Bellator

Douglas Lima Addresses Callouts from MVP Ahead of Bellator 250

Douglas Lima is fighting for the middleweight title at Bellator 250 against Gegard Mousasi, but as the current welterweight champion, he still...
Read more
UFC

Jennifer Maia Inspired By Holly Holm, Plans To Shock The World Against Valentina Shevchenko

Just as Holly Holm shocked the world with her knockout over Ronda Rousey, Jennifer Maia plans to do the same against Valentina...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube