Bellator 251 Results & Highlights: Corey Anderson Dominates In Debut

Bellator 251 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event saw Corey Anderson make a victorious Bellator debut against Melvin Manhoef, winning the bout in dominant fashion via 2nd-round TKO.

In some of the evening’s highlights, Derek Anderson picked up a KO victory which was nearly ruled a disqualification. Killys Mota was on his way up when Anderson head kicked, and the instant replay proved that Mota was, in fact, up. Mota’s left knee was lifted off the mat a split second prior to the head kick. You can peep the fight-ending sequence for yourself below:

🦵💥 @DerekBarbaric comes away with the W tonight via this headkick!

What are your thoughts on this KO?🤔#Bellator251 pic.twitter.com/mZObUklgIB — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 6, 2020

Austin Vanderford also impressed in a one-sided victory over Vinicius De Jesus. You can catch some highlights of Vanderford’s impressive performance below:

.@AustinV170MMA is looking relentless in the first moments of round 2️⃣.



The #Bellator251 main card is LIVE NOW on @CBSSportsNet in the U.S. and with @SkySports Mix in the U.K. pic.twitter.com/rNUsGn7mWB — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 6, 2020

Some nasty ground & pound from @AustinV170MMA to close out the third and final round.



The #Bellator251 main card is LIVE NOW on @CBSSportsNet in the 🇺🇸 and @SkySports Mix in the 🇬🇧. pic.twitter.com/Zi3z12WG4l — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 6, 2020

Finally, you can check out some highlights from Corey Anderson’s Bellator debut below, including the second-round stoppage:

👊💥 Heavy shots from @CoreyA_MMA as round 1️⃣ of the #Bellator251 main event winds down.



Catch round 2️⃣ LIVE & FREE now on @CBSSportsNet in he U.S. and with @SkySports Mix in the U.K.#MMA #Bellator pic.twitter.com/BL1EwMzpHw — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 6, 2020

Here are the full Bellator 251 results:

MAIN CARD

Corey Anderson def. Melvin Manhoef via TKO (ground and pound) — R2, 2:34

Tyrell Fortune def. Said Sowma via unanimous decision (29X3)

Austin Vanderford def. Vinicius De Jesus via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27×2)

Derek Anderson def. Killys Mota via KO (head kick) — Round 2, 4:27

PRELIMINARY CARD

Georgi Karakhanyan def. Bryce Logan via split decision (29-28X2, 28-29)

Julius Anglickas def. Alex Polizzi via unanimous decision (30-27X3)

Janay Harding def. Jessy Miele via unanimous decision (30-27X3)

Ali Zebian def. Piankhi Zimmerman via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27X2)

Jaylon Bates def. Joe Supino via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27X2)

Sumiko Inaba def. Jessica Ruiz via TKO (strikes) — R1, 4:59