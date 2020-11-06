Bellator 251 Results & Highlights: Corey Anderson Dominates In Debut

Bellator 251 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event saw Corey Anderson make a victorious Bellator debut against Melvin Manhoef, winning the bout in dominant fashion via 2nd-round TKO.
In some of the evening’s highlights, Derek Anderson picked up a KO victory which was nearly ruled a disqualification. Killys Mota was on his way up when Anderson head kicked, and the instant replay proved that Mota was, in fact, up. Mota’s left knee was lifted off the mat a split second prior to the head kick. You can peep the fight-ending sequence for yourself below:
Austin Vanderford also impressed in a one-sided victory over Vinicius De Jesus. You can catch some highlights of Vanderford’s impressive performance below:
Finally, you can check out some highlights from Corey Anderson’s Bellator debut below, including the second-round stoppage:
Here are the full Bellator 251 results:
MAIN CARD
Corey Anderson def. Melvin Manhoef via TKO (ground and pound) — R2, 2:34
Tyrell Fortune def. Said Sowma via unanimous decision (29X3)
Austin Vanderford def. Vinicius De Jesus via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27×2)
Derek Anderson def. Killys Mota via KO (head kick) — Round 2, 4:27
PRELIMINARY CARD
Georgi Karakhanyan def. Bryce Logan via split decision (29-28X2, 28-29)
Julius Anglickas def. Alex Polizzi via unanimous decision (30-27X3)
Janay Harding def. Jessy Miele via unanimous decision (30-27X3)
Ali Zebian def. Piankhi Zimmerman via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27X2)
Jaylon Bates def. Joe Supino via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27X2)
Sumiko Inaba def. Jessica Ruiz via TKO (strikes) — R1, 4:59