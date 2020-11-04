Bellator 251 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

The Bellator 251 weigh-ins were held earlier today and every fighters made weight, including headliners Corey Anderson and Melvin Manhoef.

Corey Anderson will be making his Bellator debut against fellow MMA veteran Melvin Manhoef in the main event. Manhoef will be coming into the bout on a two-fight win streak, most recently defeating Yannick Bahati via KO last year. Manhoef also has nearly 50 professional fights, so do not expect him to be intimidated by Corey Anderson’s reputation when the two face off tomorrow night, a reputation which includes winning four of his last five fights.

Bellator 251 takes place Thursday, November 5 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut airing on the CBS Sports Network and streaming on DAZN. The main card begins at 7 PM ET, with the prelims starting at 4:45 PM. You can view the full card and weigh-in results for the event below:

MAIN CARD

Melvin Manhoef (204.2) vs. Corey Anderson (205)

Tyrell Fortune (256.7) vs. Said Sowma (243)

Vinicius De Jesus (185.5) vs. Austin Vanderford (184.8)

Derek Anderson (170) vs. Killys Mota (169.4)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Georgi Karakhanyan (155.8) vs. Bryce Logan (155.2)

Julius Anglickas (205.8) vs. Alex Polizzi (203.6)

Janay Harding (145.7) vs. Jessy Miele (145.7)

Ali Zebian (155.7) vs. Piankhi Zimmerman (155)

Jaylon Bates (134.8) vs. Joe Supino (136)

Sumiko Inaba (125) vs. Jessica Ruiz (123.5)