Friday, November 13, 2020

Bellator 252 Results & Highlights: Pitbull & Sanchez Advance

By Clyde Aidoo

Bellator 252 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event saw Patricio “Pitbull” Freire pick up another win for his résumé, knocking out Pedro Carvalho in the first round and advancing to the featherweight grand prix semi-finals. Awaiting him will be Emmanuel Sanchez, who defeated Daniel Weichel via unanimous decision, thus avenging his 2016 split-decision loss to Weichel. Also on the main card, we saw Yaroslav Amosov move to 25-0 with a split-decision victory over Logan Storley.

In some of the evening’s highlights, Trevor Gudde battered Khonry Gracie to a TKO finish at the end of Round 3. Check out the action below.

In this week’s Flying Knee Alert, Roman Faraldo used the highlight-reel favorite to advance to 4-0 at Pat Casey’s expense:

Also in the prelims, Keri Melendez remained undefeated, moving to 5-0 after submitting Emilee King. You can check out the FULL FIGHT below!

But the most devastating knockout of the card has to go to Aaron Pico, who landed a decapitating overhand right before sealing the deal with strikes that were academic at the point of contact:

Finally, in the main event, Patricio Freire made it look easy in his first-round KO victory over Roman Faraldo:

You can view the full Bellator 252 results below:

MAIN CARD

Featherweight Championship Bout/Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Patricio Freire def. Pedro Carvalho via knockout (punch) – R1, 2:10

Yaroslav Amosov def. Logan Storley via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Emmanuel Sanchez def. Daniel Weichel via unanimous decision (48-46, 49-46, 49-45)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Aaron Pico def. John DeJesus via knockout (punch) — R2, 4:12

Keri Melendez def. Emilee King via submission (rear-naked choke) — R1, 3:03

Manny Muro def. Devin Powell via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Jornel Lugo def. Schyler Sootho via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Lucas Brennan def. Andrew Salas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Roman Faraldo def. Pat Casey via knockout (flying knee) – R2, 2:30

Trevor Gudde def. Khonry Gracie via TKO (strikes) – R3, 3:28

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

Bellator

Bellator 252 Results & Highlights: Pitbull & Sanchez Advance

Bellator 252 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event saw Patricio “Pitbull” Freire pick up another...
Read more
UFC

Jack Hermansson Reveals Key To Beating Kevin Holland

Jack Hermansson knows there is a clear path to beating Kevin Holland on December 5. In the main event...
Read more
UFC

Paul Felder Sees Path To A Title Shot With Win Over Rafael dos Anjos

Paul Felder believes a win over Rafael dos Anjos sets himself up nicely in the stacked lightweight division. Felder...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor Celebrates “World Champ Champ Day”

Yesterday was the 4-year anniversary of Conor McGregor defeating Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 205. The win...
Read more
Bellator

Scott Coker Believes Patricio Pitbull Is The Best Featherweight In The World After Bellator 252 Win

Scott Coker believes Bellator has the best featherweight in the world in Patricio Pitbull. In the main event of...
Read more
Bellator

Kyoji Horiguchi Returns to MMA on New Year’s Eve at Rizin 26

Kyoji Horiguchi will return to MMA on New Year's Eve at Rizin 26. Rizin Fighting Federation made the announcement in a press...
Read more
UFC

Alistair Overeem To Headline Super Bowl Weekend UFC Event Against Alexander Volkov

Alistair Overeem's final run at a UFC title continues on Super Bowl weekend. Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto...
Read more
Bellator

Patricio Freire Believes Michael Chandler Can ‘Beat All Those Guys’ In The UFC

Patricio Freire believes Michael Chandler will have success in the UFC. Chandler is the former Bellator lightweight champion but...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube