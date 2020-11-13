Bellator 252 Results & Highlights: Pitbull & Sanchez Advance

Bellator 252 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event saw Patricio “Pitbull” Freire pick up another win for his résumé, knocking out Pedro Carvalho in the first round and advancing to the featherweight grand prix semi-finals. Awaiting him will be Emmanuel Sanchez, who defeated Daniel Weichel via unanimous decision, thus avenging his 2016 split-decision loss to Weichel. Also on the main card, we saw Yaroslav Amosov move to 25-0 with a split-decision victory over Logan Storley.

In some of the evening’s highlights, Trevor Gudde battered Khonry Gracie to a TKO finish at the end of Round 3. Check out the action below.

Trevor Gudde was all business tonight. (in the front, at least!)



Big start to #Bellator252 LIVE on our YouTube channel!



▶️ https://t.co/C9USFq0X31 pic.twitter.com/R6fpjoaLYN — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 12, 2020

In this week’s Flying Knee Alert, Roman Faraldo used the highlight-reel favorite to advance to 4-0 at Pat Casey’s expense:

2️⃣nd fight, 2️⃣nd knee to the head finish!🦵💥@RomanFaraldo with a massive finish! Tune in now on our YouTube channel!

▶️ https://t.co/C9USFq0X31



Main card kicks off at 7pm ET / 4pm PY on @cbssportsnet! #Bellator252 pic.twitter.com/qelstB6l1F — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 12, 2020

Also in the prelims, Keri Melendez remained undefeated, moving to 5-0 after submitting Emilee King. You can check out the FULL FIGHT below!

💪@KeriMelendez415 moves to 4️⃣&0️⃣ as a pro with her 2️⃣nd first round win via RNC.



We've got more #Bellator252 Monster Energy Prelims coming your way LIVE NOW on our YouTube channel.

▶️ https://t.co/C9USFq0X31 pic.twitter.com/47Y3ybsofm — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 12, 2020

But the most devastating knockout of the card has to go to Aaron Pico, who landed a decapitating overhand right before sealing the deal with strikes that were academic at the point of contact:

Finally, in the main event, Patricio Freire made it look easy in his first-round KO victory over Roman Faraldo:

The Champ Champ, is still the Champ Champ and now he’s on his way to the next round of the Featherweight World Grand Prix!#Bellator252 #FeatherweightWGP pic.twitter.com/cI7xpcowkM — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 13, 2020

You can view the full Bellator 252 results below:

MAIN CARD

Featherweight Championship Bout/Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Patricio Freire def. Pedro Carvalho via knockout (punch) – R1, 2:10

Yaroslav Amosov def. Logan Storley via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Emmanuel Sanchez def. Daniel Weichel via unanimous decision (48-46, 49-46, 49-45)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Aaron Pico def. John DeJesus via knockout (punch) — R2, 4:12

Keri Melendez def. Emilee King via submission (rear-naked choke) — R1, 3:03

Manny Muro def. Devin Powell via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Jornel Lugo def. Schyler Sootho via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Lucas Brennan def. Andrew Salas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Roman Faraldo def. Pat Casey via knockout (flying knee) – R2, 2:30

Trevor Gudde def. Khonry Gracie via TKO (strikes) – R3, 3:28