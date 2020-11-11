Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Bellator 252 Weigh-In Results: Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals Set

By Clyde Aidoo

The Bellator 252 weigh-ins were held earlier today. All fighters on the main card successfully made weight while three missed weight from the preliminary card.

Two fights from the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinals will take place, and both fighters are official after the participants made weight. In the main event, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire will defend the featherweight title against Pedro Carvalho. In the other quarterfinal bout, Emmanuel Sanchez will take on Daniel Weichel. AJ Mckee and Darrion Caldwell have already punched their tickets to the semi-finals and will face one another, as will the winners of Freire/Carvalho and Sanchez/Weichel.

The other main card bout will feature the 24-0 Yaroslav Amosov taking on Logan Storley. The three fighters who missed weight on the preliminary card are Keri Melendez, Lucas Brennan, and Brandon Phillips.

Bellator 252 takes place Thursday, November 12 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut airing on the CBS Sports Network and streaming on DAZN. The main card begins at 7 PM ET, with the prelims starting at 5 PM. You can view the full card and weigh-in results for the event below:

MAIN CARD

Featherweight Championship Bout/Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Patricio Freire © (144.7) vs. Pedro Carvalho (144.5)

Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Emmanuel Sanchez (145) vs. Daniel Weichel (143.8)

Yaroslav Amosov (170) vs. Logan Storley (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD

John DeJesus (145) vs. Aaron Pico (145.6)

Emilee King (115) vs. Keri Melendez (116.2)*

Brandon Phillips (150)* vs. Gabriel Varga (145.8)

Manny Muro (155.5) vs. Devin Powell (155.2)

Jornel Lugo (135) vs. Schyler Sootho (145)

Lucas Brennan (148)* vs. Andrew Salas (145)

Pat Casey (170.8) vs. Roman Faraldo (170.5)

Khonry Gracie (168.8) vs. Trevor Gudde (170)

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

Bellator

Bellator 252 Weigh-In Results: Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals Set

The Bellator 252 weigh-ins were held earlier today. All fighters on the main card successfully made weight while three missed weight from...
Read more
UFC

Mike Winkeljohn Explains How Jon Jones Would Beat Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic

Mike Winekljohn is confident his pupil, Jon Jones would defeat Stipe Miocic. Jones has hinted at a move to...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Not Committed To Fighting At Light Heavyweight After Jan Blachowicz Bout

Israel Adesanya believes he is a natural middleweight. In early 2021, Adesanya will be moving up in weight to...
Read more
Bellator

Aaron Pico Says He’s ‘Very Happy That I Did Lose’ To Help Shape Career

Aaron Pico is glad he lost early on in his career. Pico was a hyped-up prospect and signed to...
Read more
Bellator

Vadim Nemkov’s First Bellator Title Defense Will Be Against Phil Davis, Not Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson will not be getting the first crack at new light heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov. Bellator president, Scott...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator Not Interested In Signing Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva recently dropped what likely is his final UFC fight to Uriah Hall and UFC President Dana White said he'd never...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier Booked for UFC 257

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier is officially booked for UFC 257 on January 23. According to an MMA Fighting...
Read more
Interviews

Max Griffin Wants To Fight ‘Legend’ Carlos Condit After TKO Win Over Ramiz Brahimaj

Max Griffin is looking to fight a big name next time out. At UFC Vegas 13, Griffin entered the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube