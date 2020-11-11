Bellator 252 Weigh-In Results: Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals Set

The Bellator 252 weigh-ins were held earlier today. All fighters on the main card successfully made weight while three missed weight from the preliminary card.

Two fights from the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinals will take place, and both fighters are official after the participants made weight. In the main event, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire will defend the featherweight title against Pedro Carvalho. In the other quarterfinal bout, Emmanuel Sanchez will take on Daniel Weichel. AJ Mckee and Darrion Caldwell have already punched their tickets to the semi-finals and will face one another, as will the winners of Freire/Carvalho and Sanchez/Weichel.

The other main card bout will feature the 24-0 Yaroslav Amosov taking on Logan Storley. The three fighters who missed weight on the preliminary card are Keri Melendez, Lucas Brennan, and Brandon Phillips.

Bellator 252 takes place Thursday, November 12 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut airing on the CBS Sports Network and streaming on DAZN. The main card begins at 7 PM ET, with the prelims starting at 5 PM. You can view the full card and weigh-in results for the event below:

MAIN CARD

Featherweight Championship Bout/Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Patricio Freire © (144.7) vs. Pedro Carvalho (144.5)

Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Emmanuel Sanchez (145) vs. Daniel Weichel (143.8)

Yaroslav Amosov (170) vs. Logan Storley (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD

John DeJesus (145) vs. Aaron Pico (145.6)

Emilee King (115) vs. Keri Melendez (116.2)*

Brandon Phillips (150)* vs. Gabriel Varga (145.8)

Manny Muro (155.5) vs. Devin Powell (155.2)

Jornel Lugo (135) vs. Schyler Sootho (145)

Lucas Brennan (148)* vs. Andrew Salas (145)

Pat Casey (170.8) vs. Roman Faraldo (170.5)

Khonry Gracie (168.8) vs. Trevor Gudde (170)