Bellator 253 Results & Highlights: McKee Submits Caldwell

Bellator 253 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event saw A.J. McKee remain undefeated when he submitted former bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell in the very first round.

In some of the evening’s highlights, Sullivan Cauley began the night and his Bellator career by battering Jason Markland for a first-round finish:

Not long after Cauley’s TKO, “The Maori Kid” Jay-Jay Wilson also picked up a 1st round TKO victory at the expense of Sergio DeBari to improve to 7-0:

And of course the moment of the main card and the entire night came when A.J. McKee submitted Darrion Caldwell to advance to the finals of the featherweight grand prix. Peep it out below:

Here are the full Bellator 253 results:

Featherweight Grand Prix: A.J. McKee def. Darrion Caldwell via submission (neck crank) — R1, 1:11

Jeremy Johnson def. Benson Henderson via unanimous decision (30-27X3)

Jeremy Kennedy def. Matt Bessette via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26X2))

Jaleel Willis def. Mark Lemminger via unanimous decision (29-28X3))

Jay Jay Wilson def. Sergio DeBari via KO (punches) — R1, 0:20

Kaheem Murray def. Kevin Ferguson Jr. via unanimous decision (30-27X3)

Sullivan Cauley def. Jason Markland via KO (punches) — R1, 0:28