Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Bellator 253 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

By Clyde Aidoo

The Bellator 253 weigh-ins were completed earlier today, with every fighter on the card successfully making weight.

The main event will see Darrion Caldwell take on the undefeated A.J. McKee in the featherweight grand prix semifinals. The winner of this bout will face the winner of Patricio Freire and Emmanuel Sanchez, who were both successful in their quarterfinal bouts last week. Caldwell is a former world champion at bantamweight and will be the toughest test to date for McKee, who has been hailed as one of MMA’s brightest prospects at 145 for quite some time.

Also competing on the main card will be former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson, who will be making his return to welterweight when he takes on Jason Jackson. Joey Davis and Bobby Lee will also be competing at welterweight on the main card.

Bellator 253 takes place Thursday, November 12 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut airing on the CBS Sports Network and streaming on DAZN. The main card begins at 7 PM ET, with the prelims starting at 5 PM on YouTUbe. You can view the full card and weigh-in results for the event below:

MAIN CARD

Featherweight Grand Prix Semifinal: Darrion Caldwell (144.7) vs. A.J. McKee (144.8)

Benson Henderson (170) vs. Jason Jackson (170)

Joey Davis (168.8) vs. Bobby Lee (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Keith Lee (136) vs. Raufeon Stots (135.2)

Matt Bessette (145.6) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145.5)

Mark Lemminger (170.5) vs. Jaleel Willis (170)

Sergio DeBari (144.7) vs. Jay Jay Wilson (145.7)

Kevin Ferguson Jr. (154.7) vs. Kaheem Murray (154.7)

Sullivan Cauley (205) vs. Jason Markland (204.2)

