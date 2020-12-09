Thursday, December 10, 2020
Bellator 254 Weigh-In Results, Main Event Set, One Cancellation

By Clyde Aidoo
Bellator 254
Bellator 254, December 10, 2020

The Bellator 254 weigh-ins are complete, and the main event is official! There was one cancellation on the main card, however, after a huge weight miss.

The main event for the card will feature undefeated women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defending her title against Juliana Velasquez, who will also enter the bout with a spotless record. Someone’s 0 has got to go, and we will certainly find out who after both women successfully made weight.

Also competing on the main card will be Magomed Magomedov facing Matheus Mattos, Ronny Markes facing Linton Vassell, and Davion Franklin taking on Anthony Garrett. The fight that was scrapped from this main card was a lightweight bout between Nate Andrews and Goiti Yamauchi after Yamauchi came in a whopping 6.8 pounds over the limit.

Bellator 254 takes place Thursday, December 10 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut airing on the CBS Sports Network and streaming on DAZN. The main card begins at 10 PM ET, with the prelims starting at 7:30 PM on  Bellator’s YouTube page. You can view the full card and weigh-in results for the event below:

MAIN CARD

Flyweight Championship Bout: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (c) (124.8) vs. Juliana Velasquez (124.4)

Magomed Magomedov (136) vs. Matheus Mattos (135.2)

Nate Andrews (155.8) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (162.8)* (Fight Cancelled)

Ronny Markes (252.1) vs. Linton Vassell (239)

Davion Franklin (264) vs. Anthony Garrett (241)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Billy Goff (169.8) vs. Robson Gracie Jr. (170)

Kenny Champion (144.7) vs. Cody Law (145)

Romero Cotton (185.1) vs. Justin Sumter (184.7)

Maurice Jackson (201.3) vs. Grant Neal (204.9)

Kemran Lachinov (170.9) vs. Shamil Nikaev (170.3)

Tomorrow night, we will have full results and highlights of yesterday’s Bellator 254 card right here on MMANews.com! So keep it locked right here for all the latest updates on Bellator 254 and all the other happenings around the world of MMA!

Bellator 254 Weigh-In Results, Main Event Set, One Cancellation

