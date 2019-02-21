Bellator Announces Contract Extensions With Freire Brothers

The “Pitbull” brothers won’t be leaving Bellator mixed martial arts (MMA) anytime soon. It was announced yesterday (Wed. February 20, 2019) that Patricio and Patricky Freire extended their contracts with the promotion. Patricio currently reigns as the promotion’s featherweight champion.

He has been fighting for Bellator since 2010. Patricio is the younger of the Freire brothers and holds the record for most wins and finishes in promotion history. He has defeated the likes of Pat Curran, Daniel Straus (twice), Henry Corrales, Daniel Weichel (twice), and Wilson Reis. Patricio will attempt to become a Bellator “Champ Champ” when he faces Michael Chandler for the lightweight title at Bellator 221.

Patricky has fought for Bellator since May of 2011. He holds the record for most knockout wins in Bellator history. In his last bout, he extended his win streak to five by earning a split decision win over Ryan Scope. He was expected to challenge for the lightweight title next. However, he stepped aside to allow his younger brother to do so first.

Some of Patricky’s most notable wins include names like Benson Henderson, Josh Thomson, Roger Huerta, Saad Awad, and Ryan Couture.

What do you think about The Freire Brothers re-signing with Bellator?