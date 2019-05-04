Bellator Birmingham Highlights: Brent Primus Submits Tim Wilde

The main event of Bellator Birmingham was a lightweight bout between former champion Brent Primus and Tim Wilde.

The two fighters met in a bout at the Bellator Birmingham event from the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England that aired on their official app. Primus secured the gogoplata submission for the first-round win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the Bellator’s official Twitter account:

