Bellator Birmingham Highlights: Fabian Edwards TKO's Falco Neto

By
Andrew Ravens
-
0
Bellator Birmingham
Bellator Birmingham

Fabian Edwards and Falco Neto met in the co-main event that ended in violence.

The two fighters met in a bout at the Bellator Birmingham event from the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England that aired on their official app. In the first-round, Edwards won by strikes to earn the TKO win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the Bellator’s official Twitter account:

MMA News provided coverage of Bellator Birmingham. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

