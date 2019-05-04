Bellator Birmingham Highlights: Fabian Edwards TKO’s Falco Neto

Fabian Edwards and Falco Neto met in the co-main event that ended in violence.

The two fighters met in a bout at the Bellator Birmingham event from the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England that aired on their official app. In the first-round, Edwards won by strikes to earn the TKO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the Bellator’s official Twitter account:

👊💥@FabianEdwards24 and Falco Neto did NOT disappoint tonight!

Watch their FULL first round NOW!#BellatorBirmingham pic.twitter.com/XQMuVkoCa0 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) May 4, 2019

