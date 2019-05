Wilker Barros vs. Raymond Daniels ended quickly.

The two fighters met in a bout at the Bellator Birmingham event from the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England that aired on their official app. In the first-round, Daniels scored a nasty punch to win the fight by knockout.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the Bellator’s official Twitter account:

Woah! @RD_GOAT is called "The Human Highlight Reel" for good reason.

Check out this FULL first round to kick off 🦵our main card here at #BellatorBirmingham. pic.twitter.com/bifjSYMPGv — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) May 4, 2019

