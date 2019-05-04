Bellator Birmingham Live Stream & Results Today (May 4)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The time has arrived for Bellator Birmingham.

The card will take place today (May 4) inside the Resorts World Arena in

Birmingham, UK. The main card will air live at 5 p.m. ET. MMA News has the live stream above.

In the main event of Bellator Birmingham, former lightweight champion Brent Primus will collide with Tim Wilde. In the co-main event, Fabian Edwards shares the Bellator cage with Falco Neto. Also on the card will be a bout between Derek Campos and Pedro Carvalho.

The preliminary portion of Bellator Birmingham will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. After the main card, check back here for Bellator’s post-fight show. Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:

Main Card

Brent Primus vs. Tim Wilde

Fabian Edwards vs. Falco Neto

Derek Campos vs. Pedro Carvalho

Wilker Barros vs. Raymond Danielsw

Prelims