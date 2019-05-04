Bellator Birmingham Live Stream & Results Today (May 4)

The time has arrived for Bellator Birmingham.
The card will take place today (May 4) inside the Resorts World Arena in
Birmingham, UK. The main card will air live at 5 p.m. ET. MMA News has the live stream above.
In the main event of Bellator Birmingham, former lightweight champion Brent Primus will collide with Tim Wilde. In the co-main event, Fabian Edwards shares the Bellator cage with Falco Neto. Also on the card will be a bout between Derek Campos and Pedro Carvalho.
The preliminary portion of Bellator Birmingham will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. After the main card, check back here for Bellator’s post-fight show. Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:
Main Card
- Brent Primus vs. Tim Wilde
- Fabian Edwards vs. Falco Neto
- Derek Campos vs. Pedro Carvalho
- Wilker Barros vs. Raymond Danielsw
Prelims
- Aiden Lee vs. Saul Rogers
- Brian Moore vs. Binh Son Le
- Kane Mousah vs. Mateusz Piskorz
- Lee Chadwick vs. James Mulheron
- Yannick Bahati vs. Amir Dadovic
- David Khalsa vs. Dominique Wooding
- Giorgio Pietrini vs. Jim Wallhead
- Gavin Hughes vs. Mohammad Yahya
- Ashley Reece vs. Craig Turner
- Daniel Cassell vs. John Nicholls
- Sam Slater vs. Akonne Wanliss
- Lee Percival vs. Raphael Uchegbu
- Simon Ridgway vs. Nicolo Solli
- Constantin Gnusariev vs. Kieran Lister