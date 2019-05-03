Bellator Birmingham Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set

UFC Ottawa isn’t the only mixed martial arts event taking place under a major promotion this weekend.

Bellator heads to Birmingham, England tomorrow (May 4). In the main event, former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus will meet Tim Wilde. Both men tipped the scales earlier today. Primus weighed in at 154.2 pounds, while Wilde clocked in at 155.4 pounds.

The co-main event features middleweight action. Fabian Edwards will collide with Falco Neto. Edwards made weight at 185.8 pounds, while Neto hit the 183.8-pound mark.

Peep the rest of the Bellator Birmingham weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Brent Primus (154.2) vs. Tim Wilde (155.4)

Fabian Edwards (185.8) vs. Falco Neto (183.8)

Derek Campos (155.8) vs. Pedro Carvalho (155.2)

Wilker Barros (170.4) vs. Raymond Daniels (170.8)

Prelims