Bellator Boss Wants Ryan Bader To Fight At Least Three Times In 2020

Bellator “champ-champ” Ryan Bader will fight at least three times in 2020 if Scott Coker gets his wish.

Bader holds the heavyweight and light heavyweight gold under the Bellator banner. He’s coming off a controversial No Contest ruling against Cheick Kongo to retain his heavyweight gold. It appears “Darth” is eyeing a light heavyweight title defense around the spring.

Coker Plans For Bader To Be Active In 2020

Bader had two fights in 2019 and Bellator president Scott Coker wants to increase that number. Speaking to reporters during a media scrum, Coker detailed what the future holds for Bader (h/t BJPenn.com).

Video via MMAJunkie

“Ryan, my understanding is he wants to fight sometime in March, and he’s going to defend his 205lbs belt, that’s what he wants to do so we’re going to do that. We’ll hopefully have a location and opponent and all the details to announce sometime early in January,” Coker said.

“Yeah, he’s going to defend both belts until he loses one. That’s just how it’s going to be. But we have a lot of guys to give him some good competition, so I think that him coming down to 205 to start it off, then I want to keep him busy next year, I’d like to have him fight at least three times, maybe four times next year,” Coker said.