Bellator Champ Douglas Lima Wants Stiffer Competition For Michael Page

Douglas Lima knows Michael Page wants to avenge his lone career loss, but the Bellator welterweight champion wants to see more.

Back in May, Lima and Page did battle in the semifinals of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. Lima handed “Venom” his first career loss via knockout. Lima went on to defeat Rory MacDonald in the finals to become the Bellator welterweight champion. Page has since scored back-to-back highlight reel finishes over Richard Kiely and Giovanni Melillo.

Lima Wants Page To Fight Elite 170-Pounders

Page has expressed his desire to get a rematch with Lima. Taking to Twitter, Lima said “Venom” should fight stiffer competition before receiving a title opportunity.

Solid performance Michael Page! But I need to see wins against ranked opponents then you know where I’ll be! ✊🏽 @BellatorMMA — Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) November 23, 2019

Much has been made about Page’s booking under the Bellator banner. While Lima has taken on the likes of MacDonald, Ben Askren, Andrey Koreshkov, Lorenz Larkin, and Paul Daley, many believe that Page’s resume falls flat.

Time will tell if the training wheels are taken off Page before he receives a title opportunity. Page was supposed to face Derek Anderson instead of Melillo, but even that matchup was criticized.

Do you think Michael Page will get stiffer competition before facing Douglas Lima again?