Bellator Dublin/227 Spoilers

NOTE: This page will feature SPOILERS for today’s Bellator Dublin/227 event. If you wish to watch the Paramount Network/DAZN tape-delay airing spoiler-free, you can leave this page.

The time has arrived for Bellator Dublin/227.

The cards will take place today (Sept. 27) inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Bellator Dublin is being headlined by James Gallagher vs. Roman Salazar, while Bellator 227‘s main event features Benson Henderson vs. Myles Jury. Peep the Bellator Dublin/227 weigh-in results here.

Confused on how to watch today’s action, don’t fret we’ve got you covered. The Bellator 227 prelims will air live at 11:45 a.m. ET. You can catch a live stream of that portion of the card above. The main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN via tape delay at 9 p.m. ET. As for Bellator Dublin, that’ll air at 5 p.m. ET and you’ll need to download the Bellator App to watch it.

Bellator 227 Main Card (Paramount Network/DAZN)

Benson Henderson def. Myles Jury via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kiefer Crosbie def. Hugo Pereira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Norbert Novenyi def. Will Fleury via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Leah McCourt def. Kerry Hughes via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 2:14

Frans Mlambo def. Dominique Wooding via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-28)

Bellator Dublin Main Card (Bellator App)

James Gallagher def. Roman Salazar via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 0:35

Danni Neilan def. Camila Rivarola via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Michael Page def. Richard Kiely via KO (flying knee) – R1, 2:47

Peter Queally def. Ryan Scope via TKO (punches) – R2, 3:07

Bellator 227 Prelims (MMA News)

Ciaran Clarke vs. George Courtney*

Richie Smullen def. Sean Tobin via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 2:43

Ryan Roddy def. Patrik Pietila via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Ilias Bulaid def. Vitalic Maiboroda via KO (knee) – R1, 4:59

Karl Moore def. Lee Chadwick via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Philip Mulpeter def. Keith McCabe via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Jake Hadley def. Blaine O’Driscoll via submission (rear-naked choke) – R3, 3:14

Dylan Logan def. Adam Gustab via submission (triangle choke) – R2, 2:14

Constantin Gnusariev def. Ian Coughlan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

*- These fights didn’t air live