Bellator Dublin/227 Weigh-in Results: Jury & Salazar Miss Weight

The Bellator Dublin/227 weigh-in results are in.

There were scale fails for the headliners of both cards, but those bouts will go on as advertised. Myles Jury came in just .2 pounds heavy for his Bellator 227 main event against Benson Henderson, who clocked in at 156 pounds. As for the Bellator Dublin headliner, late replacement Roman Salazar tipped the scales at 145.4 pounds which is well over the 140-pound catchweight. Gallagher weighed in at 139.8 pounds.

For those confused on how to watch all of tomorrow’s action, we’ve got you covered. First, you can check back here tomorrow morning (Sept. 27) at 11:45 a.m. ET for a live stream of the Bellator 227 prelims. The main card will air via tape delay on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9 p.m. ET. You can catch Bellator Dublin live at 5 p.m. ET on the Bellator app.

Peep the rest of the Bellator Dublin/227 weigh-in results below.

Bellator 227 Main Card

Benson Henderson (156) vs. Myles Jury (156.2)*

Kiefer Crosbie (163.8) vs. Hugo Pereira (164.8)

Will Fleury (186) vs. Norbert Novenyi (185.6)

Leah McCourt (145.8) vs. Kerry Hughes (145)

Frans Mlambo (135) vs. Dominique Wooding (135.6)

Bellator Dublin Main Card

James Gallagher (139.8) vs. Roman Salazar (145.4)**

Richard Kiely (171) vs. Michael Page (170.6)

Peter Queally (168.4) vs. Ryan Scope (170)

Bellator 227 Prelims

Danni Neilan (115.5) vs. Camila Rivarola (115.6)

Ciaran Clarke (146) vs. George Courtney (144.6)

Richie Smullen (144.8) vs. Sean Tobin (145)

Patrik Pietila (155.4) vs. Ryan Roddy (154.8)

Ilias Bulaid (145.4) vs. Vitalic Maiboroda (146)

Lee Chadwick (206) vs. Karl Moore (205.8)

Keith McCabe (168.6) vs. Philip Mulpeter (170.2)

Jake Hadley (125.6) vs. Blaine O’Driscoll (124.8)

Adam Gustab (145.6) vs. Dylan Logan (145.5)

Ian Coughlan (170.4) vs. Constantin Gnusariev (167)

*- Myles Jury missed weight by .2 pounds. He will not be fined and his fight with Benson Henderson will go on as planned

**- Roman Salazar missed weight by 5.4 pounds and will be fined 20 percent of his purse. His bout with James Gallagher will go on as planned