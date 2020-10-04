Sunday, October 4, 2020

Bellator Europe 9 Results & Highlights

By Clyde Aidoo
James Gallagher. Getty Images

Bellator Europe 9 was held last night from the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. The main event saw James Gallagher earn a first-round submission victory over Cal Ellenor. You can check out the fight-ending sequence below.

With the win, Gallagher moves to 11-1. The co-main event saw another teammate of Conor McGregor, Charlie Ward, get a victory, with Ward earning a unanimous decision win over Andy Manzolo.

One fight that stole the show was a catchweight bout between Charlie Leary and Kiefer Crosbie, which delivered an action-packed first round and ultimately saw Leary pull away and nearly finish the fight. He did enough damage for the doctor to call the fight between rounds, however. Peep the highlights below.

Here are the full Bellator Europe 9 results:

MAIN CARD

James Gallagher def. Cal Ellenor via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 4:31

Charlie Ward def. Andy Manzolo via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Charlie Leary def. Kiefer Crosbie via TKO (octor’s stoppage) – R1, 5:00

PRELIMINARY CARD

Sinead Kavanagh def. Katharina Lehner via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Aymard Guih def. Chris Bungard via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Acoidan Duque def. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Gokhan Saricam def. Joffie Houlton via TKO (strikes) – R1, 2:52

Andrew Fisher def. Ashleigh Grimshaw via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Kane Mousah def. Alessandro Botti via split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2)

Asael Adjoudj def. Nathan Jessimer via TKO (elbows) – R2, 2:58

Marek Jakimowicz def. Curtis Dodge via TKO (elbows) – R1, 4:45

